Sunnova Energy International Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or "the Company") (NYSE: NOVA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On December 8, 2023, Sunnova shares fell sharply following news that the House Energy Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senate Energy Committee member John Barrasso seek documents and communications between the Energy Department and Sunnova Energy Corp. related to a $3 billion partial loan guarantee for firm following what the lawmakers call “disturbing” reports about the firm’s business practices.

The letter sent by U.S. lawmakers points out several predatory business practices whereby Sunnova allegedly takes advantage of elderly homeowners and sells them solar power contracts shortly before their death.

