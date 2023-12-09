December 9, 2023



Announcement no. 21

Managers’ transactions

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, December 9, 2023, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (BioPorto or the Company) (CPH:BIOPOR), has received notice pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in BioPorto made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Singer Asefzadeh Family Holding Trust 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Michael S. Singer, member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument type of instrument and Identification code Shares, ISIN code DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transaction Sales of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 3.2011 per share, Volume: 246,224 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 8 December 2023, 11:31 a.m. UTC (12:31 p.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For inquiries, please contact

EU Investor Relations

HC Andersen Capital

P: +45 4529 0000

E: investor@bioporto.com

US Investor Relations

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors

P: +1 617 430 7577

E: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About Acute Kidney Injury

Acute kidney injury is a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days. AKI causes a build-up of waste products in blood and makes it difficult for kidneys to maintain the proper balance of bodily fluids. AKI can also affect other organs such as the brain, heart, and lungs and is common in patients who are in hospital intensive care units. For more information about AKI please visit: https://bioporto.com/aki/

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com .

Attachment