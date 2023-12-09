KRF Capital’s, inaugural K Energy Growth Equity Fund launches with investment in United States Sail GP Team

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRF Capital, a female founded and led alternative asset management firm is proud to announce its strategic investment in the American SailGP racing team alongside a team of investors including Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund.



KRF’s Founder, Kyle Fox, says “Sail GP’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is closely aligned with the K Energy Growth Equity Fund, which targets fast growing, profitable, founder-led, technology enabled companies and is dedicated to working closely with management teams and founders globally”.

Sail GP is not only considered the world’s most exhilarating sailing championship, but also leads eco-friendly practices to achieve the world's most sustainable global sports and entertainment platform by working closely with partners and sponsors to achieve impact on and off the water.

Emirates, one of the leading sponsors of Sail GP, operated its first demonstration of a flight powered entirely by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The league will achieve this by using 100% renewable energy, including fuel cells, sustainable fuels, flexible solar and wind turbine energy and maximizing the footprint of renewable technologies.

The upcoming Dubai Sail GP event on December 9th and 10th coincides with the UAE’s 2023 ‘Year of Sustainability’, which is well aligned with K Energy’s commitment to achieve innovative solutions for energy, climate change, and other sustainability-related challenges. The Fund is focused on identifying value across the renewable sector and investing in small/midcap companies poised for strong scalable growth with large scale projects.

The Fund has forged strong collaborations with developers, operators, and engineers to realize global commercialization and scalability across the globe for its investments across energy, renewables, decarbonizing solutions, climate tech and infrastructure projects. K Energy provides funding across the capital stack and leverages sector expertise across industries. It benefits from KRF Capital’s broader platform which invests across Real Estate, Credit, Sports, Media, and Entertainment - building on a track record of over 300 completed transactions and over 50 successful exits.

About KRF Capital

KRF Capital is an Independent US headquartered alternative investment firm investing across the US, Europe and LatAm. We are focused on bespoke off-market investments across the capital structure.Combining deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, and permanent capital to provide a unique solution for founders, management, employees and investors.

KRF Capital has invested in and financed over $150 billion in private transactions across the globe. Our investment professionals have over 100+ years of combined experience in complex and cross border transactions from the perspective of the buy and sell side. KRF Capital co-invests alongside investment partners, founders and management teams in virtually every transaction.

