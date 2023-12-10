Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 45.51 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 45.51 billion by the end of 2034. Growing focus and awareness regarding mental health on a global level is projected to bolster worldwide revenue from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics over the coming years.



High spending on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder research and increasing use of different therapies to treat ADHD are also projected to create attractive growth opportunities for market players in the future. High levels of stress and improper lifestyle choices are also contributing to the high incidence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder on a global level. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that North America will hold a dominant stance in terms of value through 2034.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics companies are focusing on the commercialization of their novel therapies and medications to make the most of their investments.

Cingulate, a biopharmaceutical organization announced that it had partnered with Indegene, a life sciences commercialization firm for a novel ADHD therapy in March 2023. Under this deal, Indegene was projected to provide commercial support for CTx-1301 therapy after receiving FDA approval.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 45.51 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global ADHD therapeutics market is estimated at a value of US$ 25.05 billion in 2024.

Revenue from ADHD therapeutics is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 45.51 billion by 2034-end.

Rapidly rising incidence of mental health disorders, growing awareness about ADHD symptoms, rising availability of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatments and therapies, and high investments in ADHD research are key market drivers.

Growing awareness regarding the side effects of ADHD medicine and the shortage of drugs are key factors that could constrain market growth in the future.

North America is predicted to account for 65.7% of the global market share by the end of 2034.

Demand for ADHD therapeutics in China is projected to increase at 7% CAGR over the next ten years.

Product sales via retail pharmacies are forecasted to reach US$ 11.42 billion in 2024.

“Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics companies should focus on the incorporation of digital technologies such as virtual reality to improve the scope of ADHD treatment in the future,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Top Fortune Companies Profiled in This Report

Pfizer Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lily and Company

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

UCB S.A.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson



Winning Strategy

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics providers are projected to invest heavily in the development of advanced drugs and therapies. ADHD therapeutics companies are also focusing on obtaining approvals from regulatory authorities to improve their scope of commercialization and fast-track the launch of new drugs and therapies.

Country-wise Insights:

Why Should ADHD Therapeutics Suppliers Focus on the United States?

“High Rates of Mental Disorders among Young People”

The United States has seen a steady rise in the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers, which is expected to increase shipments of therapies for the condition in the future. The fact that the nation is home to several well-known pharmaceutical businesses that produce treatments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is another factor supporting market expansion.

According to a study conducted by experts at the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 6.4 million school-age children have been diagnosed with ADHD by a medical professional.

Long-term factors that could support the sales of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder therapeutics include the growing focus on mental health, rising healthcare costs, the expanding availability of medications for children with ADHD, and significant investments in the research and development of novel therapies for the treatment of ADHD. By the end of 2034, however, it is anticipated that rising healthcare expenses and medication shortages would have reduced the size of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pharmaceuticals market in the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on drug type (stimulants, non-stimulants), age group (pediatrics & adolescents, adults), and distribution channel (specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, e-Commerce), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

