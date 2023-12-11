InfiRay Plans to Detail the World's Smallest Thermal Camera P2 Pro at CES 2024

YANTAI, CHINA, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfiRay, the leader in infrared thermal imaging, is preparing to showcase its technological revolution at CES in Las Vegas on January 9, 2024, with its latest masterpiece InfiRay P2 Pro. Previously, InfiRay P2 Pro was recommended by CNET BEST OF 2023.





Pinnacle of Infrared Product Innovation

InfiRay has always been a leader in infrared technology, which can be seen from InfiRay P2 Pro. Weighing only 9g and featuring a thickness of only 9mm, P2 Pro has become the world's smallest thermal camera. Despite the compact size, its performance is high. P2 PRO has a built-in 256×192 high infrared resolution module developed by InfiRay and an impressively high sensitivity of 40mk, providing unparalleled thermal imaging quality.

"Both Forbes and CNET have evaluated this product. It has a wide range of applications." Isaiah Jang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said. He took out a very small object from his pants pocket and put it in his hand. It was only at that moment that InfiRay P2 Pro was fully revealed. "It can measure the temperature in the range of -4°F to 1,112°F. Engineers, contractors, and house owners can use it to detect temperature-related issues with ultra-high accuracy."

The wide temperature range and accuracy are highlights of P2 Pro. With the support of InfiRay's exclusive AI-Temp and MATRIX IV algorithms, P2 Pro will be an indispensable tool for professionals in various industries.

Another highlight of P2 Pro is the magnetic macro lens, allowing users to use the product in different scenarios. The macro lens can capture extremely clear images of a 0.25-mm resistor even at a distance of 4cm. The data analysis function of P2 Pro enables users to select points, lines, and areas directly on images or videos for analysis when using the App.

"We provide a free professional app for secondary temperature data analysis. You can view and analyze previously captured infrared images anytime and anywhere." Isaiah said.

InfiRay will present P2 Pro at CES from January 9 to 12, 2024. Other anticipated new products, such as the world's smallest thermal monocular Xinfrared T2 Pro and Auto AI Night Vision System InfiRay NV2, will also be presented.

InfiRay® has already won worldwide acclaim for P2 Pro. "My one observation is that if you need a thermal imaging camera, the InfiRay P2 Pro is hard to beat at this price," Forbes noted. CNET emphasized the utility of P2 Pro and said: "The InfiRay P2 Pro makes it easy and fun to find where leaks in your home are costing you money and energy. Now l am convinced of its value!” Tom’s Guide praised the sensitivity, compact size, excellent range, and ease of use of P2 Pro.

About InfiRay

Founded in 2009, InfiRay is a leader in infrared thermal imaging. Among the 2,000+ employees of InfiRay, nearly half of them are dedicated to innovation and R&D. InfiRay is leading the way with its 2,030 authorized and accepted intellectual property projects in fields such as integrated circuits, MEMS sensor design and manufacturing, and image algorithms.

InfiRay Booth Information:

Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D

Booth No. 53959

