A2 Lactose-free Milk Market to Surge at a CAGR of 19.7% through 2033 Amid Growing Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2 lactose-free milk market was valued at US$ 612.0 million in 2023. It is poised to witness impressive growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.7%, reaching a value of US$ 1,393.0 million in 2033.



Lactose-free A2 milk is known for its unique composition as it contains only A2-type beta-casein protein. A handful of consumers believe that A2 protein is easier to digest compared to the A1 protein found in regular milk.

One of the characteristics of A2 milk is that it does not contain lactose. The lactose in milk has been broken down or removed, making it suitable for people who are lactose intolerant or have difficulty digesting lactose.

Due to growing consumer awareness of lactose intolerance and rising demand for dairy products that are thought to be gentler on the digestive system, the market for A2 lactose-free milk has expanded. A2 lactose-free milk is becoming popular in several international markets in addition to their home countries. Businesses are expanding their networks of distribution to reach a large consumer base with A2 lactose-free milk.

The market's positive growth outlook is influenced by the increasing demand for nutritious foods, the ability of A2 milk to treat irritable bowel syndrome, and the rising trend of modifying dietary habits. These factors collectively contribute to the promising growth trajectory of the A2 lactose-free milk market.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

Throughout the forecast period, the A2 lactose-free milk market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.7% .

. The United States is expected to hold a share of 31.0% in global A2 lactose-free milk.

in global A2 lactose-free milk. Based on packaging, the tetra pack segment is expected to hold a market share of 58.0% in 2023

in 2023 By 2033, the A2 lactose-free milk market is expected to be worth US$ 1,393.0 million.

China is estimated to exhibit a value CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



"The A2 lactose-free milk market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for dairy products that are both lactose-free and sourced from cows producing A2 beta-casein protein. The market is characterized by innovation in product offerings, expanding availability, and a focus on catering to consumers with lactose intolerance or seeking A2 milk options," -says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions and mergers benefit companies by improving their product quality and expanding their market reach. Combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent.

Similar to this, introducing new items can help companies remain competitive and adapt to the shifting needs of their clientele. This would help in enabling them to expand their market share while drawing in new business and keeping hold of their current clientele.

Key Companies Profiled

Shoonya Farms

Horizon Organic

The a2 Milk Company

Fonterra

Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited

Alexandre Family Farm

Organic Valley

Green Valley

Other Players



For instance,

In 2022, the A2 Milk Company launched an A2 lactose-free milk product in Australia, responding to the growing demand for lactose-free milk.

the A2 Milk Company launched an A2 lactose-free milk product in Australia, responding to the growing demand for lactose-free milk. In 2023, The A2 Milk Company launched its Premium A2 Platinum® Infant Formula in the United States.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global A2 lactose-free milk market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the A2 lactose-free milk market based on form (powder and liquid), application (infant formula, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, and milk and milk-based beverages), packaging (tetra packs, glass bottles, plastic bottles and pouches, and cans), distribution channel (B2B and B2C), and region.

A2 Lactose-free Milk Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Infant Formula

Dairy Product Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder Ice Cream Others

Bakery and Confectionery

Milk and Milk-based Beverages

By Packaging:

Tetra Packs

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles and Pouches

Cans

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



