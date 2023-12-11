Salt Market to Hit USD 48.6 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global salt market size was valued at USD 32.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 34.1 billion in 2023 to USD 48.6 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Salt Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report 2023-2030.”

Salt is one of the inorganic compounds and is a mixture of chlorine and sodium that undergoes several processing activities involving rock salt, seawater evaporation, brine extraction, and mining. The increasing demand for de-icing products, which is predicted to delay the market growth over the projected period.

Get a Free Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/salt-market-103011

Leading Players Featured in the Salt Market Research Report:

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

Cargill Salt (U.S.)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (U.S.)

INEOS Enterprises Salt (U.K.)

Solvay (Belgium)

K+S (Germany)

China National Salt Industry (China)

CIECH GROUP (Poland)

Hunan Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

Salins Group (France)

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the industry include Akzo Nobel, Compass Minerals International, Inc., Cargill Salt, Solvay, and INEOS Enterprises. The manufacturers are escalating their business to gain ability in the industry and alleviate new entrants’ threats. Market participants compete violently with international and regional players with extensive distribution networks, suppliers, and regulatory know-how.

Key Industry Development:

January 2021: Tata Chemicals Ltd is projected to acquire the industrial salt unit with an annual production capacity of 3 million tons of Archean Group, enhancing the company’s business.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Amid Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The salt market growth has been hit by the pandemic wave that resulted in the shutdown of businesses. Consumption of poultry and meat products declined, resulting in decreased demand. Due to the lockdown imposed on people’s movement, the salt market growth was impacted during the pandemic outbreak.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/salt-market-103011

Segmentation:

Rock Salt Segment to Drive the Market Growth Owing to Surge in Demand from Various End-Use Industries

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into solar salt, rock salt, salt in brine, and vacuum pan salt.

Rock salt dominated the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to continue its leading position until 2030. Rock salt is mined from underground mines, typically through blasting and drilling techniques.

Salt Mines Segment to Dominant Due to Availability of Underground Deposits

Based on the source, the market is bifurcated into salt and brine mines.

The salt mines segment held the largest salt market share in the previous year. The dominance is related to the availability of underground deposits. Another production process is salt extraction from saline solutions, termed brines.

Chemical Processing Segment Hold the Largest Market Share Due to Surge in Product Adoption

According to application, the market is divided into water treatment, chemical processing, de-icing, flavoring agent, oil & gas, and others.

Salt is important in the chemical processing industry as it is used as a raw material and chemical reagent in various processes. The product is broadly used in water treatment processes, mainly in regenerating ion exchange resins in water softening systems.

The global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand in Industrial Applications to Foster Growth

Salt is used in many industrial applications, such as de-icing, chemical processing, and water treatment. Governments globally are also incorporating various initiatives and regulations to guarantee the quality and safety of products. The growing urbanization and population are predicted to grow product adoption in various segments.

However, the production process of salt generates subsequent amounts of waste, including brine and other chemicals, which needs to get disposed of properly to prevent environmental contamination.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/salt-market-103011

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Share led by Rising Industrial Development

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly over the projected period owing to the fast developments in emergent economies and increasing development in the industries in the region.

North America is projected to experience exponential growth during the estimated period due to the benefit of the region’s wide street de-icing sector.

Some countries in the Middle East have large salt production facilities due to favorable geographical conditions. Salt is used in various industries, including petrochemicals and desalination processes. Brazil is a significant market in Latin America, both as a consumer and producer of salt. The food industry and the growing chemical sector contribute to the demand for salt in this region.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Salt Industry Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Salt Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Rock Salt Salt in Brine Solar Salt Vacuum Pan Salt By Source (Value) Brine Salt Mines By Application (Value) Chemical Processing De-icing Water Treatment Oil & Gas Agriculture Flavoring Agent Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/salt-market-103011

Read Related Insights:

Fly Ash Market to Worth USD 20.47 Billion by 2030

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Reach USD 36.54 Billion by 2029

Industrial Sugar Market to Reach USD 46.56 Billion by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment