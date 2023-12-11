Beverage Cans Market to Reach USD 36.59 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage cans market size is expected to reach USD 36.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of alcoholic beverages in underdeveloped and conservative countries can simultaneously bolster healthy growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report market size stood at USD 25.31 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Beverage Cans Market:

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

CANPACK S.A. (Poland)

GZ Industries Ltd. (Nigeria)

CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China)

MSCANCO (Saudi Arabia)

Pakistan Aluminum Beverage Cans Limited (PABC Ltd.) (Pakistan)

Ceylon Beverage Can (Pvt) Ltd. (Sri Lanka)

Universal Can Corporation (U.S.)

Techpack Solutions (China)

Baosteel Metal Co., Ltd. (China)

Asia Packaging Industries (Vietnam)

Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 4.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 36.59 billion Market Size in 2019 USD 5.31 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 127 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Resin Type

By Technology

By End - Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Beverage Cans Market Growth Drivers Factors such as urbanization activities and growing population are responsible for the high demand for beverages around the world.

The market report includes:

All-encompassing report of the market

Critical insights into the market

Dominant regions in the world

Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Market Driver :

Evolving Consumer Lifestyle to Influence Massive Growth

The rising urbanization, coupled with the growing population are factors expected to boost the growth of the market. The increasing disposable income in developing countries has led to high consumer spending on beverages, which, in turn, will propel the market growth. Brand preference has played an essential role in spurring the demand for beverages in developing countries, thus boosting the market growth. The growing knowledge about sustainable and recyclable beverage packaging among consumers will consequently improve the demand for metal cans in the forthcoming years. Moreover, shifting lifestyle choices and increasing health consciousness will fuel demand for healthy and nutritious drinks, hence favoring the business of beverage cans.

COVID-19 Impact:

Varied Effect of COVID-19 on the Beverage Cans Market

The restrictions imposed by the governments on bauxite mining, transportation of raw material, and recycling activities of aluminum has disrupted the supply chain of the industry. Thus, a shortage in the supply of cans by beverage manufacturers. Nevertheless, the demand for beverages peaked high during the pandemic. The buying pattern of consumers changed drastically, and high consumption beverages during lockdown helped in the recovery of the beverage cans market growth. The inflated demand for beverages impelled manufacturers to adopt strategies to stabilize these cans' supply and production amid global pandemic.

Regional Analysis :

Inclination towards Healthy Beverages to Boost Market in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest beverage cans market share in the foreseeable years. The increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to high demand for healthy and nutritious beverages in the US. Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising population and urbanization activities in the region. Moreover, increasing consumer spending and changing lifestyles will have a tremendous impact on the region's market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding environmental pollution has impelled the manufacturers to use sustainable packaging solutions, which, in turn, will augur well for the market in Europe. Besides, the European Union's initiative to achieve the goal of circular economy will further fuel demand for these cans in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Beverage Cans Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Key Development :

July 2020: CANPACK, a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans, began production at its greenfield facility in Stříbro, Czech Republic, after 10 months of project announcement. The plant has an investment of US$ 117.5 Mn, with the capacity to produce 1 billion cans annually.

