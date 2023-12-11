Commercial Seaweed Market to Hit USD 24.92 Billion by 2028 | 160 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial seaweed market size is projected to reach USD 24.92 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. In 2020, the market’s value stood at USD 14.11 billion and it is expected to touch USD 15.01 billion in 2021.

The commercial seaweed market has emerged as a significant player in the global food and agriculture sector, driven by a multitude of applications ranging from food and pharmaceuticals to cosmetics and biofuels. This article delves into the insights provided by recent market research reports to shed light on the key trends, drivers, and challenges shaping the commercial seaweed market.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading Commercial Seaweed Market are DowDuPont, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), J.M. Huber (New Jersey, U.S.), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group Plc (Tralee, Ireland), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Acadian Seaplants Limited (Nova Scotia, Canada), Gelymer S.A. (Santiago, Chile), Ocean Harvest Technology limited (Milltown, Ireland), Roullier Group (Brittany, France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 7.51% 2028 Value Projection USD 24.92 Billion Commercial Seaweed Market Size in 2020 USD 14.11 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form

By End-Use

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Commercial Seaweed Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Organic Fertilizers to Favor the Market

Potential Benefits of Seaweeds for COVID-19 Patients May Favor Market Growth:

Seaweeds and their derivatives are known for their exceptional nutritional properties that are capable of deterring attacks by pathogens such as viruses. For example, carrageenan, a polysaccharide from red seaweed, has already been investigated as a therapeutic agent for respiratory diseases. The capacity of carrageenan is now being tested against more potent viruses, mainly the SARS-Cov-2, which is responsible for the current COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, for instance, researchers from India’s Central Institute of Fisheries Technology found that sulfated polysaccharides from seaweeds are active against multiple viruses, including the coronavirus. The findings have also been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). Another study in December 2020 by investigators from the University of Pittsburgh, USA, revealed that orally ingested seaweeds are likely to have direct antiviral effects on the coronavirus within the intestine. Such findings amid the current crisis will positively impact commercial seaweed cultivation around the world in the post-pandemic era. However, in spite of its many promises, supply chain disruptions and economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the market registering a low growth of 5.85% in 2020.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is trifurcated into red, brown, and green seaweeds. The red segment led the global market with a share of 45.71% and the China market with a share of 46.26% in 2020.

By form, the market is segmented into flakes, powder, and liquid. On the basis of end-uses, the market is divided into food & beverages, agricultural fertilizers, animal feed additives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Salient Features of the Report:

The report incorporates an exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints and provides accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities. In addition, the report encompasses an in-depth study of all market segments, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics. Lastly, the report offers a careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Driving Factor:

Growing Demand for Organic Fertilizers to Favor the Market

Bringing sustainability to agricultural practices has been the focal point of concern for policymakers, economists, and climate science experts for many years. This has led to increased research and exploration of various natural ingredients that can be used as inputs and boost agricultural productivity. Seaweeds, in this context, have emerged as a viable solution. For example, fertilizers made from seaweeds directly deliver organic matter into the soil and activate beneficial microorganisms. Furthermore, the chelation process created by polysaccharides in seaweeds releases nutrients slowly, enhancing fertilizer efficiency. These properties have stoked commercial seaweed cultivation in many parts of the globe. For example, Namibia-based Kelp Blue operates huge underwater farms that produce seaweeds to be used as ingredients in industries including fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Moreover, the Namibian Government has also issued permit to the company to begin seaweed cultivation off its coast.

Regional Insights:

Widespread Consumption of Seaweeds to Fuel the Asia Pacific Market

Forming an integral part of traditional cuisines across China, Japan, and Vietnam, the growth of commercial seaweed farming is set to skyrocket in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Apart from this, the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products will also contribute to the regional market growth. In 2020, the Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 10.73 billion.

In North America, the escalating demand for functional food and beverages is expected to aid the dominance of the region in the commercial seaweed market share in the coming years. On the other hand, the market in Europe will be driven by the rising adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets.

Competitive Landscape:

Calculated Investments in R&D Activities by Key Players to Intensify Competition

Commercial cultivation holds enormous potential in not just increasing the profitability of companies but also in countering global warming and climate change. These possibilities are being fervently explored by key players, as well as reputed academic institutions, which open up new avenues for the commercial seaweed market growth.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Commercial Seaweed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Red Seaweed Brown Seaweed Green Seaweed By Form Flakes Powder Liquid By End Use Food & Beverage Agricultural Fertilizers Animal Feed Additives Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



To Be Continued…!

Industry Development:

April 2021: A team from the University of California at Santa Barbara identified a mammoth area suitable for commercial seaweed aquaculture in the US Gulf of Mexico. According to their research, cultivated seaweed can soak up excess nutrients from water bodies, mainly phosphorous and nitrogen, and prevent harmful algal blooms and revitalize dead zones in seas and oceans.

