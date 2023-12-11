Groupe Casino: Communication by the Casino group

Communication by the Casino group

Paris, 11 December 2023

Following the press release issued yesterday by Companhia Brasileira De Distribuição (GPA), Casino group acknowledges that it is aware that GPA has initiated preliminary work efforts towards a potential primary equity offering as part of its plan to optimize its capital structure. GPA has convened an extraordinary general meeting on 11 January 2024 to deliberate on, among other matters, an increase in the Company’s authorized capital of up to 800 million common shares and the proposal by GPA’s management, with Casino’s assent, to elect a new slate for the board of directors, conditioned upon the closing of the potential offering, in order to conform with the expected dilution of Casino’s equity interest in the Company. In the event of the completion of this project, upon the investiture of such new slate for the board of directors, Casino would keep a non-controlling stake in GPA.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as, nor constitute, a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

