Veteran MedTech leader and hospital group CEO joins CMR Surgical as global Chief Commercial Officer

Massimiliano Colella joins as global Chief Commercial Officer leading CMR Surgical’s commercial and marketing operations to bring Versius to more hospitals around the world

Massimiliano joins CMR at a time of continued expansion as the second largest soft tissue surgical robotics company, with more than 140 Versius installations and more than 15,000 surgical procedures completed

Following the recent $165 million financing round, CMR continues to pursue its expansion plans and new market regulatory approvals to bring Versius to more hospitals and patients around the world

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Monday 11 December 2023, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (“CMR” or “the Company”), the global surgical robotics business, today announces that Massimiliano Colella has joined the Company as global Chief Commercial Officer. In his role, Massimiliano will oversee CMR’s commercial and marketing operations.



Massimiliano brings a unique combination of extensive experience in the medical devices industry as well as senior leadership in the hospital providers sector, making him well placed to further expand CMR’s partnerships with customers globally. The appointment comes as CMR accelerates its already successful installations of Versius, bringing minimal access surgery to more patients around the world.



Massimiliano joins CMR from Evercare Group, a leading hospital group, where he served as Group Chief Executive Officer and Board member. In this role, he oversaw 30 hospitals, 16 clinics, and 102 diagnostic centers. He brings more than 30 years of senior healthcare leadership experience having held senior executive roles for Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Smith & Nephew. At Smith & Nephew, where he held multiple roles including Executive VP & President Europe, Middle East Africa and Canada, Massimiliano was responsible for delivering strong growth for the orthopaedics and wound care businesses, and for driving the surgical robotics unit. At Johnson & Johnson, Massimiliano amongst several roles, was responsible for all Medical Device Companies within the Central Eastern Europe and Emerging Markets regions, while also serving as President of the Johnson & Johnson Corporate Legal Board across all sectors, including Pharma and Consumer in the Czech Republic.



Supratim Bose, CEO of CMR Surgical, commented: "Massimiliano’s reputation in the medical devices industry speaks for itself and I look forward to working with him as part of our leadership team. Our relationships with customers are of the upmost importance, and having Massimiliano’s depth of knowledge of both leading commercial operations of medical device companies as well as his direct hospital group experience will be a real asset to us at CMR. We have a unique differentiation with Versius in one of the fastest growing segments of the MedTech industry. Massimiliano joins at the opportune time to maximise on those factors, for the benefit of hospitals, surgeons, and patients around the world.”

Massimiliano Colella, Chief Commercial Officer, CMR Surgical, said: “I have worked in healthcare, with a focus on MedTech, for my entire career both in emerging markets and across established regions and markets such as Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada. I know from my experience alongside hospitals that Robotics Assisted Surgery is the future. Having led a large hospital group, the momentum and need for surgical robotics is only growing, both to bring more equity of care for patients, and to look after our surgical workforce. I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to join a dynamic company such as CMR and help to bring Versius to more hospitals around the world.”

Massimiliano has also held several Board positions including with the Italian MedTech Association, Asia Pacific MedTech Association, European MedTech Association, Care Hospitals Group, STS Holding Bangladesh, and Evercare Group.

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.