Global Aerosol Market Size To Worth USD 132.31 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerosol Market Size is to Grow from USD 72.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 132.31 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period.





Aerosols are tiny particles or droplets suspended in the air, typically ranging in size from a few nanometers to several micrometers. They can be natural, like dust, pollen, or volcanic ash, or human-made, such as industrial emissions and spray products. Aerosols play crucial roles in various scientific, environmental, and industrial contexts. In the atmosphere, they impact weather patterns and climate by scattering and absorbing sunlight and serving as cloud condensation nuclei. Aerosol research is essential for understanding air quality and its effects on human health, as they can carry pollutants and allergens. Additionally, aerosol technology has applications in fields like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food packaging, where precise control of particle size and distribution is crucial.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aerosol Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Steel, Aluminum, and Others), By Type (Bag-In-Valve and Standard), By Application (Personal Care, Household, Automotive & Industrial, Food, Paints, Medical, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the aluminum segment accounted for around 58.6% market share

On the basis of the material, the global aerosol market is segmented into steel, aluminum, and others. The aluminum segment's dominance in the aerosol market can be attributed to its lightweight, durability, and excellent barrier properties that protect the contents from external factors, such as light and air. Moreover, aluminum is fully recyclable, aligning with growing sustainability concerns. This eco-friendly aspect has made aluminum aerosol packaging increasingly popular, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations.

The standard segment held the largest market with more than 75.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the type, the global aerosol market is segmented into bag-in-valve and standard. The standard segment's dominance in the aerosol market is primarily driven by its versatility and widespread use across various industries. Standard aerosol packaging offers a cost-effective and reliable solution for a broad range of products, including personal care items, household cleaners, automotive products, and more. This packaging format is well-established, with readily available manufacturing infrastructure and a proven track record of consumer acceptance.

The personal care segment held the largest market with more than 32.4% revenue share in 2022

Based on the application, the global aerosol market is segmented into personal care, household, automotive & industrial, food, paints, medical, and others. The dominance of the personal care segment in the aerosol market can be attributed to the consistent and growing demand for aerosol-based products in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Consumers across the globe rely on aerosol sprays for products like deodorants, hair sprays, and skincare items due to their convenience and precise application. Moreover, continuous innovation in product formulations and packaging design within the personal care sector has driven its prominence, making it the largest revenue contributor in the aerosol market

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 6.4% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the aerosol market due to the population with increasing disposable income, leading to greater consumer demand for aerosol-based products, including personal care items, household goods, and insect repellents. Moreover, expanding urbanization in countries like China and India has further boosted aerosol consumption. Additionally, the region's robust manufacturing capabilities, coupled with a growing focus on innovation and sustainability, position it as a hub for aerosol production and technological advancement, contributing to its status as one of the fastest-growing regions in the forecast period.

Europe's dominance in the aerosol market can be attributed to a well-established consumer base with a high demand for aerosol-based products, ranging from personal care items to household cleaners. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations in Europe have encouraged the development and adoption of eco-friendly aerosol technologies, aligning with the growing global emphasis on sustainability.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the Global Aerosol Market include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Honeywell International Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, PPG Industries, Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Honeywell said that its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has doubled the manufacturing capacity of Honeywell Solstice ze (HFO-1234ze), an ultra-low-GWP and energy-efficient solution compared to other current technologies. Solstice ze is used in foam insulation, aerosol propellants, refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and other applications.

In August 2023, the acquisition of Sherwin-Williams' Chinese Decorative Paints branch by AkzoNobel has been completed. The acquisition will help the company's position in China by allowing us to further segment the market and expand our reach beyond the premium category.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global aerosol market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Aerosol Market, By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Aerosol Market, By Type

Bag-In-Valve

Standard

Aerosol Market, By Application

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Others

Aerosol Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



