Brevo Acquires WonderPush and Octolis

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brevo, a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions, today announced two new acquisitions, WonderPush, a fast-growing mobile app push provider, and Octolis, a powerful customer data platform (CDP) provider. The acquisitions strengthen Brevo’s real-time interaction capabilities and provide the ability to centralize all customer data to better understand and respond to customer needs.



With the purchase of WonderPush and Octolis, Brevo has acquired 10 organizations since 2019. Brevo continues to offer best-of-breed technologies and capabilities to its global customers as the company works to surpass $1 billion in revenue by 2030.

A shared DNA and runaway success

Founded in 2014, Wonderpush – a push notification platform for mobile apps and websites – is used by more than 5,000 customers including global publishers such as PSG, Manchester City, Ubisoft, Camper, and Volkswagen. WonderPush offers the fastest push notification solution on the market with the capacity to send up to 350,000 push messages per second.

Octolis, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) that experienced rapid growth following its launch in 2021, quickly earned the trust of many key clients, including Le Coq Sportif, KFC, Virgin, Devred, and others; illustrating the impact of this technology in a company’s marketing strategy. With Octolis integrated in its platform, Brevo users can now easily consolidate customer data to create targeted and personalized marketing campaigns.

By offering its own CDP and a full push notifications service, Brevo adds powerful capabilities to its CRM solution to empower its 500,000 global customers.

“Acquiring WonderPush and Octolis represents a step further for Brevo to offer a state-of-the-art CRM to its clients. It’s a huge competitive advantage to be able to offer such a unique integrated, easy-to-use, all-in-one platform for greater business visibility and greater reach. These acquisitions, along with an in-house dynamic innovation, have allowed Brevo to exceed €100 million in annual revenue, while being profitable and having over 40% organic growth. We are on track to achieve our ambitious goal of €1 billion in the coming years or by 2030.” – Armand Thiberge, Founder and CEO of Brevo.

Expertise and integration on the agenda

WonderPush and Ocotlis cofounders, along with their respective teams, have joined Brevo and will oversee the technical integration of their solutions into the Brevo ecosystem. They will also build commercial synergies with Brevo’s customer base.

“At WonderPush, we are super excited to soon be able to offer our push notification technology to all of Brevo’s global customers. We already have a lot in common with Brevo: the same core market and buyers, with best-in-class technologies, approachable to all companies. Now that we are part of the same family, we can’t wait to contribute to Brevo’s sustainable growth.” – Frédéric Mahé, WonderPush Founder.

“We are proud to join the Brevo family. This move aligns with Brevo's growth strategy in the mid-market and enterprise segment. Our goal is to make CDP technology the cornerstone of all businesses’ strategy, making customer data management effortless.” – Yassine Hamou Tahra, Octolis co-founder.

About Brevo

Brevo offers the most approachable customer relationship management (CRM) suite to deliver sustainable growth to all businesses and non-profit organizations. With Brevo, businesses benefit from a unified view of the customer journey with a Marketing and Sales Platform, Marketing Campaigns over Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Chat, and much more. Today, over 500,000 businesses – including eBay, H&M, Sodexo, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, and Michelin – trust Brevo’s reliable technology to deepen their relationships with customers. Brevo reached the coveted Centaur status with $100M ARR in January 2023, and has over 800 employees globally. Its global operations are headquartered in Paris. www.brevo.com

