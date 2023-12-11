Atrophic Scar Treatment Market valuations expected to reach US$ 10.32 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atrophic scar treatment market is calculated at a valuation of US$ 6.37 billion for 2024 and is forecasted to increase to US$ 10.32 billion by the end of 2034. Increasing willingness of people to spend on different procedures to look aesthetically perfect is the main factor driving atrophic scar treatment demand on a global scale.



Beauty standards across the world are changing as the penetration of social media and the influence of celebrities on the general population increases. Having perfect flawless skin is associated with aesthetic perfection and ideal beauty, which is why demand for atrophic scar treatment procedures is increasing steadily around the world with the North American region holding a prominent revenue share. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that the popularity of laser atrophic scar treatment procedures is forecasted to increase rapidly by the end of the study period.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9189

Increasing investments in the research of atrophic scar treatment are creating awareness about the condition and creating new growth opportunities for market players.

As per a recent Japanese study published in The Journal of Dermatology, the use of benzoyl peroxide and adapalene gel can help reduce the worsening of atrophic scars on the face. The study was carried out over 24 weeks.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 10.32 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global atrophic scar treatment market is set to account for a value of US$ 6.37 billion in 2024.

Global demand for atrophic scar treatment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 10.32 billion by 2034-end.

Increasing availability of novel scar treatments, increasing focus on aesthetic wellness, changing beauty standards, and advancements in atrophic scar treatment technologies are key prospects that spearhead market growth.

Risk of potential side effects and lack of favorable reimbursement for atrophic scar treatment procedures in most countries are key restraints.

The market in North America is projected to reach US$ 3.92 billion in 2034.

Sales of topical atrophic scar treatment products are forecasted to increase at 4.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Atrophic scar treatment demand in China is predicted to account for a market valuation of US$ 911 million by 2034.

Demand for laser atrophic scar treatment is projected to rise at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



“Asian and Latin American countries are expected to emerge as highly opportune markets for atrophic scar treatment companies over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Top Fortune Companies Profiled in This Report

Allergan

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Lumenis

Sanofi

Cutera

Galderma

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson

Alma Lasers

Smith & Nephew

Bausch Health Companies

Medtronic

Cynosure

Endo International

Syneron Candela

Winning Strategy

Atrophic scar treatment companies should focus on the R&D of novel treatment therapies and products to amplify their business and stand out in the global competitive landscape. Atrophic scar treatment providers should also work closely with healthcare insurance providers to draft attractive reimbursement policies that could promote the adoption of atrophic scar treatment procedures in the future.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9189

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the United States a Key Market in This Business?

“Availability of Favorable Reimbursement for Scar Treatment”

The majority of American health insurance plans cover scar therapy, which is a major element that is expected to drive rising demand for atrophic scar treatment in the upcoming years. The highly developed healthcare system in the nation provides access to a broad range of cutting-edge atrophic scar treatments, and the great spending potential of Americans opens up new business opportunities for providers of atrophic scar treatments.

Atrophic scar treatment market expansion is also anticipated to be aided in the future by a growing emphasis on appearance, an increase in trauma instances, and the accessibility of innovative scar treatment products and methods.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global atrophic scar treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (topical scar products, lasers, surface treatment, injectables) and end user (hospitals, clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, e-Commerce), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Alexandrite Laser Treatment Market: The global alexandrite laser treatment market size is calculated at US$ 48.7 million for 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 83.2 million by the end of 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Skin Care Ingredients Market: The skincare ingredients market is estimated at USD 22.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Skin Rejuvenation Devices Market: The global skin rejuvenation devices market recorded sales of US$ 1.92 billion in 2022. The market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 8.9% and reach in an industry size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog