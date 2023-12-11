Short-term Vacation Rental Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% from 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global short-term vacation rental market value is expected to rise from US$ 1,35,258.3 million in 2024 to US$ 3,77,191.2 million by 2034. This growth is expected to be driven by an excellent CAGR of 10.80% over the next decade.



An increasing inclination toward budget-friendly accommodations favors the short-term vacation rental industry. Additionally, there is an emerging trend of staycations, especially among working professionals, who seek to be at leisure during their vacation.

Key players are launching innovative solutions and services to improve the experience of guests and streamline operations for property owners. Common technological solutions used by operators to enhance the booking experience include online booking platforms, virtual tours, property management software, and augmented reality (AR). By leveraging these advancements, operators are boosting their guest experience, fueling revenue growth, and increasing booking rates.

Affordability and comfort associated with short-term rental properties are attracting customers for this type of accommodation. Additionally, consumer expectations are ever-growing, and the rising demand for real-time bookings is being met by optimized sites via the latest technologies. Additionally, players are offering immediate reservation options, which boosts service differentiation.

Key Takeaways from the Short-term Vacation Rental Market Report

The United States short-term vacation rental market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034. The lower growth rate than its counterparts suggests lower growth opportunities for short-term rental businesses to flourish.

The Germany market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.20% through 2034. The market is expected to attract significant players over the next ten years.

The short-term vacation rental market in India is anticipated to explode over the upcoming decade. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 15.70% through 2034.

In China, the CAGR for the market is expected to be 14.60% through 2034, whereas in Australia, the CAGR is estimated to be 9.70% through 2034.

Based on accommodation type, the resorts segment is anticipated to account for a share of 40.40% in 2024.

Based on booking mode, the online segment is expected to acquire a share of 59.40% in 2024.

“Market participants are investing in new technologies and properties to attract customers to their sites. Key players are projected to find significant opportunities in India and China to expand their reach and gain higher profits. To capture the emerging opportunities, players are optimizing their sites to lower their bounce rates,”- Says Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights).

Planning For Success in the Competitive Short-term Vacation Rental Market

The short-term vacation rental market is characterized by the presence of limited established players and new entrants. Various players are raising their focus on emerging trends of short-term vacation rentals. Additionally, industry players are differentiating their service offerings to uplift their industry share. Mentioned below are the latest developments in the short-term vacation rental market:

In May 2023, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., which is a short-term vacation rental firm, announced that it collaborated with Microsoft over the introduction of voice-assisted booking. The company boosted its access to travel planning by launching voice-assisted booking in Indian languages. Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services were used to offer a technology stack that provides personalized travel recommendations. The partnership aims to make travel planning more inclusive.

In January 2023, Interhome Group, which is an entirely owned subsidiary of Hotelplan Group, expanded its market reach to Denmark via a strategic relationship with a Danish vacation rental broker, Sol og Strand. The latter offers 6,000+ vacation flats and homes.

Key Market Players

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Airbnb, Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL A/S

Oravel Stays Private Limited

Tripadvisor, Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc.

Others



Market Segmentation

By Accommodation Type:

Home

Apartments

Resorts

Others

By Booking Mode:

Online/Platform-based

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa



