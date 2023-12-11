Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 11 December 2023 at 10:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45653/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 921 Volume weighted average price: 6.955 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 323 Volume weighted average price: 6.96548 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 476 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 476 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(2): Volume: 1106 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 7271 Unit price: 6.935 EUR

(4): Volume: 7236 Unit price: 6.935 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 16534 Volume weighted average price: 6.93645 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1558 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 430 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 1755 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(5): Volume: 1017 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 5835 Volume weighted average price: 6.92975 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 921 Volume weighted average price: 6.955 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 154 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 154 Volume weighted average price: 6.97 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 333 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 333 Volume weighted average price: 6.97 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2926 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 3761 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(3): Volume: 3869 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 2608 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(5): Volume: 1902 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(6): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.925 EUR

(7): Volume: 99 Unit price: 6.925 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 15275 Volume weighted average price: 6.90395 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5440 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(3): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(5): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(6): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(7): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(8): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(9): Volume: 7074 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(10): Volume: 6239 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(11): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(12): Volume: 4573 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(13): Volume: 3082 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(14): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(15): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(16): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(17): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(18): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(19): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(20): Volume: 2247 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(21): Volume: 896 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(22): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(23): Volume: 1423 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(24): Volume: 417 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(25): Volume: 1270 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(26): Volume: 1012 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(27): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(28): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(29): Volume: 647 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(30): Volume: 593 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(31): Volume: 543 Unit price: 6.955 EUR

(32): Volume: 493 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(33): Volume: 791 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(34): Volume: 4443 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(35): Volume: 3591 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(36): Volume: 3601 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(37): Volume: 3596 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(38): Volume: 6404 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(39): Volume: 2729 Unit price: 6.935 EUR

(40): Volume: 2691 Unit price: 6.935 EUR

(41): Volume: 2698 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(42): Volume: 7302 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(43): Volume: 1881 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(44): Volume: 8119 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (44):

Volume: 104955 Volume weighted average price: 6.92248 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-08

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4273 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4273 Volume weighted average price: 6.96 EUR



