Flash News: OKX Users Who Subscribe to Innovative 'Seagull' Product Eligible for Up to 2000 USDT in Rewards

OKX Users Who Subscribe to Innovative 'Seagull' Product Eligible for Up to 2000 USDT in Rewards

OKX today announced that users who subscribe to its 'Seagull' structured product between 11 and 31 December are eligible for up to 2,000 USDT in rewards. The top 20 users of Seagull by volume will take home between 2000 USDT and 200 USDT.

In order to enter, users can visit the campaign page and click on the 'Join Now' button. To qualify for rewards, users must meet the minimum subscription volume of 100,000 USDT. Subscription to products with less than two days investment term will not count towards the Total Subscription Volume. More information and terms are available on the campaign page.

During the promotion period, first-time Seagull users can also enjoy rewards of up to 3 USDT by completing the following tasks:

Subscribe to any Seagull product for the first time with at least 10 USDT equivalent (1 USDT)

Subscribe with at least 100 USDT equivalent across any Seagull product (1 USDT)

Subscribe to any Seagull product with settlement on 26 January 2024 or later (1 USDT)

Seagull, a non-principal protected trend-based structured product, helps users during volatile markets. Instead of buying and selling manually, Seagull helps users earn higher APR as the market moves in their favor and buy other assets at a discount if the market moves against them. Seagull comes in two versions to suit any market outlook: Bullish Seagull and Bearish Seagull.

Bullish Seagull users sell BTC or ETH to gradually accumulate more USDT as prices increase, and buy assets if prices go down.

Bearish Seagull users accumulate more BTC or ETH units during the bear market without selling and realizing losses, but take some profit if the price increases.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.