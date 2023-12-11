Global Laser Trackers Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $693.8 Million by 2030 from $290 Million in 2022 - Quality Control & Inspection Propels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Trackers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Laser Trackers Market to Reach $693.8 Million by 2030



The global market for Laser Trackers estimated at US$290.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$693.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Quality Control & Inspection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$267.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Alignment segment is estimated at 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on laser trackers and laser technology offers a comprehensive overview of this industry. It begins with an introduction to laser technology and laser trackers, highlighting their advantages and applications. The various types of laser trackers and their accessories are also discussed.

The report delves into the market analysis, providing insights into the application market for laser trackers, with a breakdown of sales for quality control & inspection, alignment, calibration, and reverse engineering. It also examines the end-use market, including aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, architecture & construction, and other sectors.

Regional analysis indicates that Europe holds a significant portion of the market, with a breakdown of revenues for developed and developing regions. The report ranks geographic regions by value CAGR for the period 2020-2027. The competitive scenario in the laser trackers market is explored, with an assessment of global key competitors' market share in 2022. Recent market activity is also discussed, providing valuable insights into the industry landscape.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Laser Trackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $290.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $693.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Quality Control & Inspection Propels Growth

Importance in Precision Parts Manufacturing

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Benefits such as High Accuracy, Precision, and Portability Make Laser Trackers a Vital Component in Various Applications

Laser Trackers: A Boon for Businesses

Growing Distance Measurement Technology Advancements and Processing Speed Improvements Drive Demand for Laser Trackers

Aerospace & Defense: Major End-Use Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Need for Laser Trackers in Condition Monitoring and Extrusion Press Alignment in Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Regions: 2020 Vs 2019

Automation Drive in Automotive Industry Bodes Well

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Land Surveying: Emerging Application

Opportunities in Renewable Energy Sector

Innovations and Advancements

Absolute Tracker Systems: Laser Tracker Technology Development

Modern Technological Approaches Complement Traditional Methods of Extrusion Press Alignment

Avoiding Built-in Compensation Routines

Laser Trackers Market: Major Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 30 Featured)

Nikon Corporation

Keyence Corporation

SGS SA

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Leica Geosystems AG

Nikon Metrology, Inc.

Mitutoyo Corporation

P.E.S. (UK) Ltd.

Automated Precision, Inc.

Egismos Technology Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x79qva

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment