Sewing Machines Global Strategic Business Report 2023

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sewing Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sewing Machines Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sewing Machines estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Apparel segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on the textile industry and sewing machines highlights the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the textile machinery industry. It notes that the pandemic has taken a toll on the textile industry, with considerable damage inflicted on the global textile machinery sector.

The report introduces sewing machines, categorizing them into home sewing machines and industrial sewing machines. It emphasizes the growing prominence of sewing activity during the pandemic and the opportunities it presents for household sewing machines.

Industrial sewing machines are identified as the leading segment in the global market, with developing economies expected to contribute to long-term growth. The competitive landscape is explored, with a focus on the global household sewing machines market and the market share of leading competitors in 2020. The report also features select popular sewing machines, world brands, and recent market activity.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $608.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Sewing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Advanced and Feature-Rich Sewing Machines to Drive Healthy Long-term Gains

Energy-Efficiency: A Key Factor Driving Technology Innovation

Computerized Sewing Machines: A Major Innovation Fueling Market Growth

Innovative Embroidery Software Spells Significant Market Opportunities

Rise of Sewing as a Leisure Activity among New Sewing Enthusiasts Drive Demand for Household Sewing Machines

Key Purchase Considerations for Pros and Beginners

Rising Interest of DIYers Promises Bright Prospects for the Market

User-Friendly Models for New Sewing Enthusiasts to Propel Adoption

Specialized Sewing Machines for Sewing, Repairing, and Fixing Leather Products Grow in Prominence

Apparel Demand and Textile Making Industry Trends to Influence Demand for Industrial Sewing Machines

Global Apparel Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

With Apparel & Textile Manufacturing Disrupted due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Impact Imminent on Sewing Machines Sales

Fashion Conscious Women Trigger Changes in Player Strategies

Recovery in Auto Sales and Production to Fuel Demand for Car Hoods and Upholstery Sewing Machines

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Technical Textiles Present Opportunities for Industrial Sewing Machines Market

World Textile Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Segment (2019)

Global Technical Textiles Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Embroidery Machines: Enabling Craft Work in Fashion Industry

Factors Determining the Choice of An Appropriate Embroidery Machine

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence

Robotic Tailoring: The Future of Fashion to Propel Market Growth

The Transformational Impact of Sewing Robots

Automation of Sewing Process Flows Gains Momentum

Latest Technological Developments in the Sewing Machines Market

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of Novel Sewing Machines with Various Features

Sewing Machine Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Advanced PC and Wi-Fi-Enabled Sewing Machines

Machines with In-Built Needle Threader, Top Loading and Drop-in Bobbin Systems

Sewing Machines for Stitching Robots, Implantable Systems and Wearable Electronics

Digitally Advanced Sewing Machines

High-Speed Sewing Machines

Stitch Regulator Technologies for Mastering Free Motion Techniques

Online Marketing Increases Market Competition

Demographic Factors Influence Industry Dynamics

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Home Sewing Machines

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Operator Safety: A Major Challenge Confronting Sewing Machines Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 104 Featured)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Brother Industries Ltd.

Amada Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Newlong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Myer Pty Ltd.

China National Machinery Imp. & Exp.Corp.

Echidna, Inc.

H. S. Machinery Co., Ltd.

Moratto S.R.L.

Iron Fox S.R.L.

Nitto Kohki Company Limited

Ningbo Yonggang Instrument Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysm4rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment