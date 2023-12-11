Global In Vitro Lung Model Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030 with 2D Segment Accounting for $1.1 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Lung Model - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global In Vitro Lung Model Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for In Vitro Lung Model estimated at US$494.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The 2D in vitro lung model segment is analyzed, offering annual sales figures from 2022 to 2030 and their respective CAGR percentages. The 8-year perspective for the 2D segment shows the percentage breakdown of value sales in 2023 and 2030. Likewise, the 3D in vitro lung model segment is examined, presenting annual sales figures from 2022 to 2030 and CAGR percentages. The 8-year perspective for the 3D segment illustrates the percentage breakdown of value sales in 2023 and 2030.

2D segment is projected to record 16.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR

This analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the in vitro lung model market, focusing on sales figures and growth trends across various geographic regions. It covers regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis encompasses two main segments: 2D and 3D in vitro lung models.

For the in vitro lung model segment, it provides annual sales figures from 2022 to 2030 and their corresponding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) percentages. Additionally, it offers an 8-year perspective, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for these regions in 2023 and 2030.

The In Vitro Lung Model market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$299.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $494.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

In Vitro Lung Model - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Emulate, Inc.

Epithelix Sarl

InSphero AG

Lonza Group AG

MatTek Corporation

Mimetas

TissUse GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfcp40

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment