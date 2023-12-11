Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 11 December 2023
Announcement no. 22/2023
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258.528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|1. december 2023
|3.000
|73,14
|219.420
|4. december 2023
|3.000
|73,97
|221.910
|5. december 2023
|3.100
|71,09
|220.379
|6. december 2023
|3.200
|71,01
|227.232
|7. december 2023
|3.000
|70,3
|210.900
|8. december 2023
|2.201
|70,29
|154.708
|Accumulated under the programme
|17.501
|71,68
|1.254.549
|RTX total shares
|8.467.838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|276.029
|3,3%
|of total share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
