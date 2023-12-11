|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Management
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
11 December 2023
Company Announcement No 94/2023
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 8 December 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments