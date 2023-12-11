Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size To Worth USD 24.53 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.6%

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size is to Grow from USD 10.75 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.53 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.





Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software plays a pivotal role in the creation and optimization of electronic circuits and systems. EDA software encompasses a range of tools and applications that facilitate the design, analysis, and testing of integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components. These software solutions enable engineers and designers to streamline the entire electronic design process, from schematic capture and simulation to layout and manufacturing. EDA software often includes tools for circuit simulation, PCB layout, logic design, and verification, helping to reduce errors, improve efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market for electronic products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Electronic Design Automation Software Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Application (Microprocessors & Controllers, Memory Management Unit (MMU), and Others), and By End-Use (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032"

In 2022, the computer-aided engineering segment accounted for around 29.4% market share

On the basis of the product, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into computer-aided engineering (CAE), IC physical design and verification, printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and mcm), semiconductor intellectual property (SIP), and services. The Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) segment has consistently held the largest market share in the field of engineering software due to its critical role in product development and design optimization. CAE tools enable engineers and designers to simulate and analyze complex physical behaviors of products, ranging from structural integrity and thermal performance to fluid dynamics and electromagnetic interactions.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period

Based on the deployment, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period in the realm of software and technology for several compelling reasons, the increasing adoption of cloud computing across industries provides a scalable and cost-effective platform for software deployment and usage. The cloud offers enhanced accessibility and collaboration, allowing users to access software and data from anywhere, fostering remote work and global teamwork. Cloud-based solutions often receive regular updates and maintenance, ensuring users have access to the latest features and security enhancements.

The microprocessors and controllers segment held the largest market with more than 65.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the type of application, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into microprocessors & controllers, memory management unit (MMU), and others. The microprocessors and controllers segment has consistently held the largest market share in the semiconductor industry due to its fundamental role in powering electronic devices. Microprocessors and controllers are the brains behind a vast array of products, from smartphones and computers to automotive systems and IoT devices. Their pivotal role in modern electronics leads to extensive research, development, and integration efforts, driving the demand for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software.

The consumer electronics segment held the largest market with more than 38.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the end-use, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment has consistently held the largest market share in the electronic products industry due to its widespread consumer adoption. This category encompasses a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions, and smart home gadgets, which are integral to modern life.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 8.9% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the electronic design automation (EDA) software market during the forecast period for several compelling reasons. The region is witnessing a surge in electronics manufacturing and design activities, driven by rapid economic development and increasing consumer demand for electronic products. The presence of a burgeoning semiconductor industry in countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea is driving the adoption of EDA software for chip design and fabrication.

North America has consistently held the largest market share in the electronic design automation (EDA) software market due to the dynamic technology ecosystem, housing numerous semiconductor companies, electronic manufacturers, and research institutions. These entities drive the demand for EDA software to design cutting-edge electronic products and semiconductor chips.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global electronic design automation software market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Keysight Technologies, Altium LLC, Autodesk, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., eInfochips, EMA Design Automation, Inc., Microsemi, Synopsys, Inc., Silvaco, Inc., The MathWorks, Inc., Vennsa Technologies, Zuken. And Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Keysight Technologies has released new RF and microwave design and simulation tools. In the microwave and RF industries, this design and simulation software can quickly address complicated designs and higher frequencies.

In March 2023, Synopsis.ai is an AI-driven, full-stack Electronic Design Automation (EDA) package for semiconductor makers launched by Synopsys. The integrated AI-driven engine supports chip makers in lowering manufacturing costs without sacrificing silicon quality and increasing engineering efficiency, hence promoting the expansion of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software industry.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global electronic design automation software market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, By Product

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, By Application

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Unit (MMU)

Others

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, By End-Use

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



