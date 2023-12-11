FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Offering in Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Go Matsumoto as a Senior Managing Director within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Tokyo. In addition, Eiji Michihiro joined the segment in Tokyo as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Matsumoto has more than 20 years of experience in process enhancement, operational efficiency, system integration and post-merger integration. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was the Head of Strategy & Operations at a Big Four firm. In this role, he spearheaded international initiatives for financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, and insurance companies. His specific areas of expertise include corporate transformation, digitalization support, global governance and the development of target operating models.

“Go brings a wealth of experience to our existing team. His appointment, along with the addition of Eiji and following the appointment of Kenneth Smith last year and the additions of Masaaki Ikeda and Tadashi Yamazaki, marks an exciting chapter in the continued growth of our practice in Japan,” said Vincent Fok, Head of Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting.

Kenneth Smith, a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Japan, added, “By bringing Go and Eiji on board, we are continuing to expand and strengthen our expertise and business transformation capabilities in Japan to deliver the best possible outcome for our clients.”

Mr. Michihiro has more than 30 years of consulting and transaction advisory experience across automotive, industrial products and telecommunications, media and technology. Over the course of his career, he has focused on addressing strategic and critical management issues, driving performance improvement initiatives and implementing revenue-enhancement and cost-reduction measures for Japanese-listed companies and regional businesses. His expansive skill set includes portfolio restructuring, corporate reorganization and restructuring, business process optimization, organizational and digital transformation, turnaround management and M&A strategy development and execution.

The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting advises on many of the world’s most complex transformations, transactions, restructurings and turnarounds, helping companies and their stakeholders address major financial, operational and transactional challenges.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities.

