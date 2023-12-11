Fermented Ingredient Market to Surpass US$ 41.23 Billion at 4.9% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Fermented Ingredient Market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 41.23 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a 4.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. Fermentation techniques not only increase the nutritional value of foods but also extend their shelf life. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their health and well-being, which has pushed demand for items that deliver functional benefits.

Owing to their potential to improve health, fermented ingredients rich in probiotics and other beneficial compounds have become more popular. These nutrients promote gut health, digestion, and immune system support, perfectly harmonizing with the increased emphasis on holistic well-being. Fermentation adheres to sustainability principles by providing eco-friendly alternatives in food production. Fermentation helps extend the shelf life of food products, minimizing food waste, which is a major concern worldwide.

Key Segments of Fermented Ingredient Industry Research Report

By Form By Product Type By Process By Application By Region Dry

Liquid Amino Acids

Organic Acids

Biogas

Polymers

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Industrial Enzymes

Others Batch Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation

Aerobic Fermentation

Anaerobic Fermentation Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Personal Care

Biofuel North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fermented ingredient market is estimated at US$ 25.67 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 41.23 billion by 2034-end.

Demand for fermented ingredient solutions is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in East Asia is predicted to expand at 4.8% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Liquid fermented ingredients are projected to account for 58.2% market share in 2024.

North America is forecasted to account for 19.9% share of the global market in 2024.

The food & beverages segment is estimated to account for 54.2% share of the market in 2024.

"With consumers placing a higher value on overall health, fermented foods are a flexible option that combines nutritional advantages with delicious flavor. The convergence of these factors drives the rising demand for fermented ingredients across global markets, ushering in a new era of innovation and consumer-focused product creation,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Flavor Innovation and Culinary Exploration Transcending Culinary Boundaries and Appealing to Adventurous Palate of Modern Consumers

The food and beverage industry uses fermentation as an alchemical process to enrich culinary experiences by converting simple ingredients into a wide range of sophisticated flavors and sensations. Different strains of bacteria, yeast, and molds are used during fermentation to produce a diverse array of flavors as well as to preserve and improve the nutritional content of the components.

Global fusion of cuisines has propelled the popularity of fermented ingredients, with chefs and food enthusiasts integrating diverse fermented elements to create innovative dishes. This amalgamation of traditional fermentation techniques with contemporary culinary trends has led to the introduction of new flavor profiles, fostering a culture of experimentation and creativity in the culinary landscape.

Consumer demand for healthier alternatives without compromising on taste has fueled the incorporation of fermented ingredients into a wide array of food products. Fermentation enhances flavor and contributes to the development of functional foods, infusing them with probiotics and bioactive compounds that promote digestive health, further bolstering consumer interest.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 41.23 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Competitive Environment

Prominent players within the fermented ingredient sector encompass corporations like Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lonza, and Döhler Group. These entities dedicate substantial resources to research and development, aiming to unveil innovative products and secure a competitive advantage. The competitive landscape of the global market is undergoing transformations propelled by technological progress, evolving consumer preferences, and the growing demand for sustainable and healthier food alternatives.

In navigating the evolving market and ensuring continued competitiveness, both established enterprises and emerging startups navigate this dynamic terrain by investing in innovation and forging strategic partnerships. This strategic approach is rooted in a keen understanding of consumer preferences and the prevailing trends in the fermented ingredient market.

Döhler, renowned for its expertise in natural fruit and vegetable flavors, expanded its presence in this domain by merging with Flavourtech in April 2021, demonstrating a commitment to delivering the finest natural offerings to its customer base.In October 2021, Hansen and UPL initiated a long-term collaboration, focusing on the development and promotion of microbial solutions for sustainable agriculture. This strategic alliance reflects a proactive stance in response to the evolving needs of the market and underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in driving innovation and market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fermented ingredient market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (dry, liquid), product type (amino acids, organic acids, biogas, polymers, vitamins, antibiotics, industrial enzymes, others), process (batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, aerobic fermentation, anaerobic fermentation), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, feed, personal care, biofuel, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

