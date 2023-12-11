Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market Analysis 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Trimble, Deere, Airbus, IBM, Climate and Semios

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market: Focus on Product, Application and Country 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart crop monitoring market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.90% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $7.16 billion by 2028. This growth of the crop monitoring market is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for optimized crop yields and efficient use of resources in agriculture. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as AI, machine learning, and remote sensing are expected to further propel crop monitoring growth.

According to the USDA, approximately 1 billion pounds of conventional pesticides are utilized annually in the U.S. to manage weeds, insects, and other pests. Despite this substantial use of pesticides and herbicides, agricultural production has seen only marginal growth. A significant portion of these pesticides goes to waste due to uniform spraying methods.

With smart crop scouting and smart spraying, there is vast potential for input optimization and improved crop yields. By applying inputs such as pesticides and herbicides more precisely, farmers can ensure that they are used efficiently and effectively, reducing waste and potentially increasing crop yields.

The demand for smart crop monitoring is expected to grow in response to these challenges. These technologies can provide real-time data on crop health and soil conditions, enabling farmers to apply inputs more accurately and at the optimal time. This not only reduces wastage but also improves crop health and yield.

In 2022, the global smart crop monitoring industry reached a valuation of $2.78 billion. Over the forecast period, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.9%, ultimately reaching a value of $7.16 billion by 2028. The shrinking availability of agricultural land due to rapid urbanization, combined with the burgeoning global population, is a significant catalyst driving the demand for smart crop monitoring solutions.

As arable land diminishes, the agricultural sector faces intensified pressure to enhance productivity from limited space. Smart crop monitoring technologies, leveraging precision agriculture and IoT, enable farmers to maximize yields within confined areas. By precisely analyzing crop health, soil conditions, and environmental factors, these solutions optimize resource usage, ensuring higher productivity per unit of land. This efficiency is crucial for meeting the increasing food demands of a growing population while conserving valuable agricultural resources and minimizing environmental impact, making crop monitoring an essential tool in modern agriculture.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Disease and Pest Detection

Nutrient Management

Weed Management

Crop Insurance

Others

Based on application, the disease and pest detection segment is anticipated to drive the highest demand for smart crop monitoring market throughout the forecast period. With agriculture facing constant threats from diseases and pests that can devastate crops, early detection and swift action are imperative. Crop monitoring solutions equipped with advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, and data processing capabilities enable real-time monitoring of crops. By identifying signs of diseases or pest infestations promptly, farmers can take proactive measures, preventing extensive damage and ensuring healthy yields. This critical application underscores the pivotal role smart crop monitoring plays in ensuring crop protection, enhancing agricultural productivity, and safeguarding global food supply chains.

Moreover, the integration of these applications with other smart farming technologies, such as remote sensing and machine learning, can provide farmers with more accurate and timely information about the health of their crops. This can enable them to take proactive measures to manage pests and diseases, further driving the demand for crop health monitoring solutions.

The demand for smart crop monitoring in the context of crop insurance is poised to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. Smart crop monitoring technologies, including satellite imagery, IoT devices, and data analytics, offer precise and real-time insights into crop health, yield forecasts, and potential risks. Insurers can leverage this data to assess risks accurately, streamline underwriting processes, and offer customized insurance policies to farmers. By integrating remote monitoring solutions, insurance companies can enhance their ability to evaluate claims efficiently, reduce fraudulent activities, and provide timely support to farmers impacted by various agricultural risks.

Segmentation 2: by Product

Sensor Technology

Drones

Robots

Handheld Devices

Software and Mobile Applications

Based on product, the drones segment is poised for significant growth in the near future. Drones equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technologies offer farmers a bird's-eye view of their fields, enabling precise crop health assessments, pest detection, and yield predictions. This technology revolutionizes traditional farming methods by providing real-time data for informed decision-making. With the ability to cover large agricultural areas swiftly and efficiently, drones enhance productivity, optimize resource usage, and contribute to sustainable farming practices. The increasing adoption of drones in agriculture underscores their potential to revolutionize the industry, making them a key player in the future of smart crop monitoring.

The added advantage of handheld devices in smart crop monitoring is their cost-effectiveness compared to other monitoring products. Their affordability makes advanced technology accessible to a wider range of farmers, promoting widespread adoption. This cost efficiency ensures that even small-scale farmers can leverage cutting-edge solutions, enhancing agricultural practices without imposing a significant financial burden. Handheld devices democratize access to precision agriculture tools, fostering sustainability and innovation across diverse farming communities.

Company Profiles

Trimble

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

KUBOTA

Airbus

IBM

DJI

Climate

AGRIVI

Small Robot Company

Semios

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

2 Application

2.1 Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Disease and Pest Detection

2.1.2 Nutrient Management

2.1.3 Weed Management

2.1.4 Crop Insurance

2.1.5 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global Smart Crop Monitoring Market (by Product)

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Patent Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6uvs73

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment