South Africa Young Adults (19-24 years) GenNext Youth Behaviour Report 2023

The GenNext report for Young Adults, aged 19-24, provides an in-depth exploration of the driving factors behind the behavior of 1,294 young individuals and offers insights into how brands can improve their connection and understanding of this specific youth demographic. The research, employing a two-survey and three-phased methodology, involved the active participation of over 15,000 young South Africans residing in 8 out of the 9 provinces.
For Young Adults not enrolled in tertiary institutions, the report includes an online Brand Preference survey and a Youth Behavior survey. Those enrolled in educational institutions have the opportunity to complete the surveys at their respective schools.
In 2023, the Sunday Times GenNext movement marks its 19th year of delivering insights into youth brand preferences and behaviors. Recognizing the considerable interest from various organizations seeking to engage with young South Africans, the report extends its scope to address potential implications for private, public, and non-profit entities, offering a detailed perspective on both the national and provincial levels.
Additionally, the report incorporates a trend analysis that tracks the evolution of youth behavior over the past three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
Young Adults' Outlook
Young Adults' Reality
- Digital Connectivity
- Financial Wellness
- Rights (Equality)
- Infrastructure & Environment
- Political System
- Legal System
Young Adults' Fulfilment
Young Adults' Reality
- Belonging
- Self-Esteem
- Physiological
- Self-Actualisation
- Safety & Security
Young Adults' Lifestyle & Leisure
- Self-Expression
- Spare-Time Activities
- Lifestyle Activities
- Sports & Exercise
Young Adults' Online Habits
Young Adults' Online Duration & Activities
- Devices Used to access the Internet
- Online Duration
Young Adults' Smartphone Ownership & Usage
- Cellphone Ownership
- Social Networks Participation
- Entertainment on Cellphones
- Learning Platforms
- Playing Games
Young Adults' Finance & Retail Habits
Young Adults' Interaction with Money
- Average Spending Money
- Sources of Spending Money
- Handling Money
- Experience with Banks
- Interaction with Banking Facilities
Young Adults' Retail Habits
- Retail Influence
- Shopping for Personal Items
- Shopping for Educational Items
- Shopping for Games
- Fast Food & Beverages Consumption
