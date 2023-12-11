Global Mobile Marketing Market Size to Exceed USD 185.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 23.5%

New York, United States , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Marketing Market Size is to Grow from USD 22.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 185.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the projected period. With the increasing popularity of the on-demand firm structure, the Omnichannel purchasing procedure, and the need for customization in consumer behavior, some firms have implemented strategic initiatives to increase general product revenue and profit margins using mobile marketing.

Mobile marketing is a multi-channel digital promotional activity that use mobile devices like smartphones and tablets to reach the target audience through email, SMS, MMS, social media, websites, and applications. Mobile markets offer multiple benefits, such as the opportunity to configure the device to the user, such as having personalized data, GPS capabilities, and reducing the number of target failures. By connecting with more consumers in real-time at any stage in a client's experience, mobile marketing may raise the brand value and demand for products or services. Such benefits will propel the mobile marketing market further in the next years. Mobile marketing is distinct in that it reaches people where they are, in real time. Additionally, as more and more purchases are initiated via mobile, it is a crucial component of any marketing strategy. The growing use of smartphones and tablets, together with high internet penetration in developing countries such as China and India, would considerably fuel the market. Despite mobile marketing's success, the industry is constrained by a number of problems. Because many marketers are unsure whether their target client is utilizing mobile devices, they avoid adopting the technology.

Global Mobile Marketing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Channel (Messaging, Push Notifications, Mobile Emails, Quick Response (QR) Code, Others), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Retail, Travel & Logistics, Automotive, Telecom & IT, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The solution segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on offerings, the global mobile marketing market is divided into two parts: solutions and services. The solution industry is expected to account for the largest market share over the projection period owing to rising demand for mobile marketing solutions such as QR codes, SMS, MMS, mobile web, push notifications, in-app communications, location-based marketing, and others. Advertisers across industries have started to use mobile marketing solutions to better understand their customers' journeys, measure the results of marketing campaigns, and generate more leads, which is expected to enhance revenue growth in this category.

The quick response (QR) code segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on channel, the global mobile marketing market is segmented into messaging, push notifications, mobile emails, quick response (QR) codes, and others. Among these, the quick response (QR) code segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Quick-response code (QR code) marketing is less expensive than other mobile marketing methods due to a number of benefits. QR codes are images that can be deciphered with special scanners found on tablets and smartphones. These are two-dimensional codes that can store more information than standard bar codes.

The SME segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

Based on the organization size, the global mobile marketing market is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Among these, the SME segment is expected to hold the largest share of the mobile marketing market during the forecast period. SMEs in various industries and areas are experiencing the benefits of advanced mobile technology. Many SMEs now have mobile websites and apps, making mobile marketing one of the most efficient and cost-effective marketing channels for them. They have switched their marketing expenditure from traditional to digital, with digital marketing channels accounting for the majority of their marketing budget. Location-based marketing is another approach for SMEs to reach their target audience at the right moment and place.

The retail segment accounted for the substantial CAGR growth over the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the global mobile marketing market is segmented into retail, travel & logistics, automotive, telecom & IT, and others. Among these, the retail segment accounted for the substantial CAGR growth over the forecast period. This is owing to a surge in internet businesses and a major shift in client purchasing behaviors toward e-commerce due to its multiple benefits, such as speedy delivery and extensive product selection. During the projection period, media and entertainment are expected to grow at the substantial CAGR growth rate, driving overall market demand.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period.

As a result of the rising use of mobile marketing solutions and services by businesses in this region, North America is projected to maintain a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Furthermore, as the struggle to get new clients, please existing clients, and retain such clients heats up, firms are increasing their investment in automated marketing. Furthermore, mobile marketing solutions and service providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, and Google LLC, among others, are expected to boost market advancement in North America. the rising demand for mobile marketing solutions and services across various industries in countries such as China and Japan, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to develop at the quickest rate during the forecast period. Companies in the region are now realizing that mobile marketing can provide a competitive advantage over competitors, improve customer-company communications, and aid in the formation of an authoritative brand voice, resulting in a steady shift away from traditional marketing strategies and toward mobile marketing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Mobile Marketing Market include IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), InMobi, Millennial Media, Marketo (Adobe Inc.), Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd), Flurry Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corp., Chartboost Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and among others.

Recent Market Developments

In March 2023, Ozone, the UK's top digital advertising platform, announced a collaboration with Mail Metro Media, one of the country's leading news brand publishers, to sell multimedia mobile marketing solutions directly to agencies and online brands.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mobile marketing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Mobile Marketing Market, Offering Analysis

Solution

Services

Mobile Marketing Market, Channel Analysis

Messaging

Push Notifications

Mobile Emails

Quick Response (QR) Code

Others

Mobile Marketing Market, Organization Size Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Mobile Marketing Market, Vertical Analysis

Retail

Travel & Logistics

Automotive

Telecom & IT

Others

Mobile Marketing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France



