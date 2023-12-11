Functional Beverages Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2023 - "Superfoods", "Adaptogens", and "Food as Medicine"

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Beverages: Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report combines extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic and inflation area and across the broader food and beverage market.
Functional beverages purport to provide functional benefits that consumers perceive as important to health or day-to-day life, such as:
- increased energy
- enhanced hydration
- boosts in cognitive function/brain activity
- better sleep and relaxation
- boosts in immunity
- increased gut health
- meal replacement and weight management
- sports performance improvement
Functional beverages are appealing to those who want to make small changes for big results. Consumers also increasingly want and expect products with "better-for-you" attributes that are perceived as more nutritious or healthful. "Better-for-you" traits seen in many functional beverages include clean labels, natural/organic ingredients, reduced or eliminated sugar and calories, and vegan/plant-based designations.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Functional Beverages: Market Trends and Opportunities is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help beverage producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
This report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the functional beverage market. Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior pertaining to beverages and attitudes on food, diet, health, and product packaging are taken into account. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense, as well as in the context of seeking out functional beverages.
Functional beverages are segmented by the following product categories:
- Energy and Sports Drinks
- Functional Carbonated Drinks
- Functional Coffees and Teas
- Functional Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages
- Functional Juices
- Functional Waters
- Nutritional Shakes, Protein Drinks, and Meal Replacements
- Other Functional Beverages
Sales include both ready-to-drink (RTD) versions that are bottled or canned and beverage powders. This report also includes functional dry coffee and tea that are brewed with water to become functional beverages.
This report includes sales of the above items from:
- Grocery stores, supermarkets, and discount grocers (e.g., Kroger, Safeway, ALDI)
- Mass merchandisers (e.g., Walmart, Target, Meijer) and warehouse clubs (e.g., Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's)
- Convenience stores (e.g., Pilot/Flying J, Circle K, 7-Eleven) and dollar stores (e.g., Dollar General, Family Dollar)
- Other retailers, such as gift stores
- All online outlets, including online-based grocers (e.g., Amazon, Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Boxed), third-party pack-and-deliver companies that use their own workforces to purchase groceries at various stores and deliver them to customers (e.g., Instacart), brands that sell their own food products via their websites, direct-to-consumer, and online sales from websites or apps of retailers in the previous categories
Key Topics Covered:
Recent Historical Trends from the Pandemic to the Inflation Era
- Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity
- Activity Spiked in 2020 during the Early Part of the Pandemic
- Many Consumers Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022
- Frequency of Grocery Shopping in 2023: In-Person vs. Online
- Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits
- Changes to Snacking Habits in 2023
- Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
- Concerns about Future Potential Pandemic Outbreaks
- Rising Prices during the Pandemic
- Many Consumers Are Concerned about Inflation and Rising Food Prices
- Consumers Find Price More Important for Food and Beverage Purchase Decisions in 2023
- Cutting Back on Household Expenses
- Food Shortages during the Pandemic
- Concerns about Food Shortages
- Stockpiling of Food and Beverage Items
- Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
- Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021
- Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects
- Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption
- Pandemic Effects on Work
- Changes to Work Patterns Have Continued in 2021 and 2022
- In-Store Shopping Patterns
Overview and Market Trends
- The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
- Impact on the Beverage Market
- Concerns about Food Waste
- Most Consumers Are Concerned about Food Waste
- How Consumers Reduce Food Waste
- Opportunities for Functional Beverages
- Rising Rates of Reported Food Allergies and Lactose Intolerance over Time
- Purchases of Foods with Allergy-Friendly Labels
- Many Consumers Purchase Allergy-Friendly Foods for Reasons Other Than an Allergy or Intolerance
- Plant-Based and Plant-Forward Trends
- Plant-Based Eating and Sustainability Are Buzzwords Important to the General Public
- Nutrients, Ingredients, and Desired Health Benefits Sought by Consumers
- Consumers Continue to Seek Out Nutrient Sources in Foods and Beverages
- Sources Used to Consume Nutrients
- Consumers Report Increasing Consumption of Protein from Poultry and Whole-Plant Sources
- Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
- Reasons for Avoiding or Limiting Sugar Intake
- Sugar Continues to Be Preferred Over Low/No-Calorie Sweeteners
- Many Sweeteners Are Considered Unsafe by Consumers
- Avoiding or Limiting Sodium
- Information Consumers Seek Out on Nutrition Facts Labels
- Mindful and Intuitive Eating
- Frequency of Feelings and Behaviors Associated with Mindful and Intuitive Eating Patterns
- Consumer Mindfulness Index
Marketing Trends and Opportunities
- "Superfoods", "Adaptogens", and "Food as Medicine"
- Hemp and CBD
- Brain Health, Cognitive Function (Nootropics), and Mental Focus
- Sleep, Relaxation, and Stress Relief
- Dealing with Sleep Issues
- Promoting Relaxation and Stress Reduction
- The Role of Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Alternatives
- Energy and Sports Functions
- Immunity Boosting and Gut Health
- Meal Replacement and Weight Management
- Some Consumers Engage in "Cleanse" and "Detox" Diets or Intermittent Fasting to Boost Immunity, Mood
- Opportunities to Interest Older Consumers in Functional Beverages
- "Better-for-You" Trends
- Clean Label
- Unrefined Sugar
- Sugar-Free/No Sugar Added Products and Alternative Sweeteners
- Low-Carb/High Protein, Keto, and Paleo Diets
- Vegan/Plant-Based Products Appeals to Those Looking to Eat a Plant-Forward Diet
- Organic and Non-GMO Products
- Dairy and Dairy Alternatives
- Personalized Nutrition
- Direct-to Consumer (DTC) Marketing
- New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels
- Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales
- Private Labels
- In-Store Purchasing Trends
- Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases
- Private Label Products Are a Driver of Store Traffic and Retailer Loyalty
Consumer Demographics
Consumer Psychographics
Packaging Trends
- The Balance Between Effective, Sustainable, and Low-Cost Packaging
- Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity
- Retail-Ready Packaging Promotes Stocking Efficiency in Stores
- Consumer Insights on Recycling, Household Waste, Sustainability, and Packaging
- Functional Beverage Connection
- Recycling and Household Waste
- Access to and Use of Curbside/Residential and Drop Off Recycling Services
- Opinions on Packaging Materials
- Sustainable/Eco-Friendly Packaging Types Consumers Look for
- Opinions on Food Packaging
- Beverage Packaging Forms that Consumers Purchase
