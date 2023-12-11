Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 4, 2023 to Friday December 8, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 537,121 7,892,870,326 4 December 2023 800 10,820.8250 8,656,660 5 December 2023 750 10,579.6667 7,934,750 6 December 2023 750 10,433.1733 7,824,880 7 December 2023 850 10,307.5529 8,761,420 8 December 2023 800 10,385.7125 8,308,570 Total 4-8 December 2023 3,950 41,486,280 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,187 10,502.8557 43,975,457 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 46,247 475,685,240 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 545,258 7,978,332,062 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,233,587 34,128,666,392 4 December 2023 3,192 10,980.4872 35,049,715 5 December 2023 2,992 10,689.0541 31,981,650 6 December 2023 2,992 10,561.3235 31,599,480 7 December 2023 3,391 10,385.3752 35,216,807 8 December 2023 3,192 10,470.3383 33,421,320 Total 4-8 December 2023 15,759 167,268,972 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 12,632 10,614.1955 134,078,518 Bought from the Foundation* 3,980 10,614.2040 42,244,532 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 194,024 2,013,988,139 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,265,958 34,472,258,414

Page 1 of 2

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 286,036 A shares and 1,197,959 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 11, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments