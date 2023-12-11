Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 4, 2023 to Friday December 8, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)537,121 7,892,870,326
4 December 202380010,820.82508,656,660
5 December 202375010,579.66677,934,750
6 December 202375010,433.17337,824,880
7 December 202385010,307.55298,761,420
8 December 202380010,385.71258,308,570
Total 4-8 December 20233,950 41,486,280
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,18710,502.855743,975,457
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)46,247 475,685,240
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)545,258 7,978,332,062
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,233,587 34,128,666,392
4 December 20233,19210,980.487235,049,715
5 December 20232,99210,689.054131,981,650
6 December 20232,99210,561.323531,599,480
7 December 20233,39110,385.375235,216,807
8 December 20233,19210,470.338333,421,320
Total 4-8 December 202315,759 167,268,972
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,63210,614.1955134,078,518
Bought from the Foundation*3,98010,614.204042,244,532
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)194,024 2,013,988,139
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,265,958 34,472,258,414

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 286,036 A shares and 1,197,959 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, December 11, 2023

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

