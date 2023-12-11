Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 4, 2023 to Friday December 8, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|537,121
|7,892,870,326
|4 December 2023
|800
|10,820.8250
|8,656,660
|5 December 2023
|750
|10,579.6667
|7,934,750
|6 December 2023
|750
|10,433.1733
|7,824,880
|7 December 2023
|850
|10,307.5529
|8,761,420
|8 December 2023
|800
|10,385.7125
|8,308,570
|Total 4-8 December 2023
|3,950
|41,486,280
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,187
|10,502.8557
|43,975,457
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|46,247
|475,685,240
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|545,258
|7,978,332,062
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,233,587
|34,128,666,392
|4 December 2023
|3,192
|10,980.4872
|35,049,715
|5 December 2023
|2,992
|10,689.0541
|31,981,650
|6 December 2023
|2,992
|10,561.3235
|31,599,480
|7 December 2023
|3,391
|10,385.3752
|35,216,807
|8 December 2023
|3,192
|10,470.3383
|33,421,320
|Total 4-8 December 2023
|15,759
|167,268,972
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,632
|10,614.1955
|134,078,518
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,980
|10,614.2040
|42,244,532
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|194,024
|2,013,988,139
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,265,958
|34,472,258,414
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 286,036 A shares and 1,197,959 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.45% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, December 11, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
