SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 49

In week 49 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,800,000 own shares for total amount of 23,165,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
4.12.202309:50:00500,000    12.46,200,000    51.792.855  
5.12.202313:37:00500,000    12.66.300,000    52.292.855   
6.12.202314:06:00550,000    13.37,315,000    52.842.855   
7.12.202309:31:00250,000    13.43.350,000    53.092.855   
  1,800,000 23,165,00053,092,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 51,292,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 34,574,337 own shares, which corresponds to 17.86% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 436,814,289 or 87.36% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.74% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

