SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 49

In week 49 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 1,800,000 own shares for total amount of 23,165,000 ISK as follows:

Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total own shares 4.12.2023 09:50:00 500,000 12.4 6,200,000 51.792.855 5.12.2023 13:37:00 500,000 12.6 6.300,000 52.292.855 6.12.2023 14:06:00 550,000 13.3 7,315,000 52.842.855 7.12.2023 09:31:00 250,000 13.4 3.350,000 53.092.855 1,800,000 23,165,000 53,092,855

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 51,292,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 34,574,337 own shares, which corresponds to 17.86% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 436,814,289 or 87.36% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.74% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.