North America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast - Compound Annual Growth of 3.3% Forecast During 2023-2027

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increased focus on the development of regional infrastructure and energy projects is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



The North America construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



The North America construction market size will be evaluated at $1,722.5 billion in 2023. The construction market in the North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2023-2027.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

North America construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the North America construction industry to 2027

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Canada and the US

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus

Identify the drivers in the North America construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the North America construction market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 01 Executive Summary



CHAPTER 02 Construction Outlook

2.1 All Construction

2.2 Commercial Construction

2.3 Energy and Utilities Construction

2.4 Industrial Construction

2.5 Infrastructure Construction

2.6 Institutional Construction

2.7 Residential Construction



CHAPTER 03 Construction Outlook - Country Level

3.1 Canada

3.1.1 Construction Market Overview

3.1.2 Key Industry Participants

3.2 US

3.2.1 Construction Market Overview

3.2.2 Key Industry Participants



CHAPTER 04 North America Construction Regional Trends

4.1 North America Construction Market Data

4.1.1 Canada Construction Market Data

4.1.2 US Construction Market Data



CHAPTER 05 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30xaut

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.