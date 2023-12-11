On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 04 December 2023 to 08 December 2023:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 04 December 2023 82.000 149,04 12.221.280 05 December 2023 84.000 148,95 12.511.800 06 December 2023 82.000 149,64 12.270.480 07 December 2023 85.000 149,71 12.725.350 08 December 2023 85.000 150,72 12.811.200 Accumulated for the period 418,000 - 62,540,110 Accumulated under the programme 3,706,000 - 525,689,580

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 16,232,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.609% of the total share capital.

Attachment