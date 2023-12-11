Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Set to Surge at 5.9% CAGR, to Reach USD 9.1 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The worldwide surface mount technology equipment market is projected to surge significantly at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2031. As per Transparency Market Research, sales of surface mount technology equipment are expected to reach approximately US$ 9.1 billion by 2031.

A prominent driver involves the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability within manufacturing processes. SMT equipment manufacturers are innovating to minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and employ eco-friendly materials, aligning with global sustainability goals.

The emergence of advanced inspection and testing technologies is reshaping the market. These technologies, including artificial intelligence-driven inspection systems and non-destructive testing methods, enhance quality control and production yield, ensuring defect-free electronic assemblies.

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for flexible and scalable manufacturing solutions. Manufacturers are developing modular SMT equipment, enabling easy reconfiguration and adaptation to varying production needs, providing cost-effective and versatile solutions for diverse industries.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Placement equipment leads the surface mount technology equipment market due to its critical role in precise component placement during assembly.

The consumer electronics sector leads the surface mount technology equipment market due to high demand for compact and efficient devices.

Asia Pacific leads the surface mount technology equipment market due to robust electronics manufacturing and technological advancements in the region.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Technological innovations in soldering techniques and materials drive efficiency and quality in surface mount technology equipment manufacturing processes.

Rising demand for high-speed and high-precision placement systems enhances productivity and accuracy in SMT assembly lines.

Integration of machine learning and AI-driven solutions optimizes production yield and quality control in surface mount technology equipment.

Focus on next-generation semiconductor packaging solutions fuels the development of advanced surface mount technology equipment.

Market expansion in untapped regions and industries amplifies the adoption of surface mount technology equipment globally, fostering industry growth.

Global Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Regional Profile

North America boasts a mature market driven by technological advancements and a robust electronics-manufacturing sector. Key players like ASM Assembly Systems and Universal Instruments dominate, focusing on innovative solutions for precision assembly.

In Europe, stringent quality standards and the prominence of the automotive sector drive the demand for high-precision SMT equipment. Companies like Yamaha Motor Co. and Kurtz Ersa lead this region, emphasizing reliability and automation in manufacturing processes.

Due to extensive electronics manufacturing, the APAC region remains a global leader in the SMT equipment market. Players like ASM Pacific Technology and Mycronic AB cater to diverse industries, leveraging technological advancements and a vast production base, particularly in China and South Korea. This region's dynamism stems from innovation and adaptability, solidifying its pivotal role in shaping the global SMT equipment landscape.

Product Portfolio

PARMI Corporation specializes in advanced inspection and measurement solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge 3D SPI and AOI systems, ensuring high-precision inspection, accuracy, and efficiency in surface mount technology assembly processes, catering to diverse manufacturing needs with innovative solutions.

ASML Holding, N.V. leads in semiconductor manufacturing technology, offering lithography systems essential for chip production. Their product line includes innovative EUV lithography solutions, enabling high-resolution patterning critical for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes worldwide.

Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. specializes in state-of-the-art SMT placement and assembly equipment. Their portfolio encompasses high-speed and flexible mounters, catering to diverse electronics manufacturing needs with cutting-edge technology, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in production lines globally.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The surface mount technology equipment market features intense competition among key players like ASM Assembly Systems, Panasonic Corporation, and Mycronic AB. These industry leaders leverage technological innovation and R&D investments to offer high-precision placement systems, soldering equipment, and inspection solutions.

Emerging contenders such as Nordson Corporation and Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. compete vigorously by focusing on advanced automation, process optimization, and tailored solutions.

The market's competitiveness is marked by strategic collaborations, product launches, and geographic expansions, as companies vie for market share in a sector driven by the growing demand for efficient, high-speed, and precision manufacturing solutions.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte. Ltd.

JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.

Koh Young Technology

Mirtech

Nordson Corporation

Omron Corporation

PARMI Corporation

ASML Holding, N.V.

Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juki Corporation

KLA-Tencor Corporation

Mycronic AB

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Key Segments

By Equipment Type

Placement Equipment Soldering Equipment Cleaning Equipment Inspection Equipment (Device Type (2D/3D)



By End Use Industry

Automotive Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

