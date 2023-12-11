Mental Health App Market Predicted to Expand at a 16.9% CAGR Towards USD 23.8 Billion in 2032 || Market.us

New York, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the global mental health apps market is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of approximately USD 23.8 billion by the year 2032. This significant increase is anticipated from the market's value of USD 6.1 billion in 2023, reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032.

Mental health apps, designed to enhance emotional well-being and address common mental health issues, offer accessible and affordable solutions for users seeking support. These well-designed and user-friendly apps provide a convenient avenue for individuals to engage in online talk therapy and psychiatric care, overcoming common challenges in mental health care. The increasing adoption of these apps is attributed to their positive impact on treatment outcomes, lifestyle improvement, and the growing awareness of mental health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being.

The surge in mental health app usage is driven by their effectiveness in enhancing treatment outcomes and lifestyle, coupled with a heightened awareness of mental health as a significant health concern. These apps, facilitating online talk therapy and psychiatric support, offer an affordable and user-friendly means for individuals to address emotional well-being and common mental health challenges. Overcoming traditional difficulties in mental health care, these high-quality apps contribute to the growing acceptance and integration of digital solutions for mental well-being.



Factors affecting the growth of the Mental Health App industry

Convenience and Accessibility: Mental health apps provide a convenient and accessible way for users to access support and resources whenever and wherever they need it. This is especially attractive to those who might encounter obstacles in seeking more traditional forms of mental health care.

Mental health apps provide a convenient and accessible way for users to access support and resources whenever and wherever they need it. This is especially attractive to those who might encounter obstacles in seeking more traditional forms of mental health care. Remote and Telehealth Trends: The growing acceptance of telehealth and remote healthcare services has contributed to the popularity of mental health apps. These apps serve as a complement to traditional therapy, offering continuous support between sessions.

The growing acceptance of telehealth and remote healthcare services has contributed to the popularity of mental health apps. These apps serve as a complement to traditional therapy, offering continuous support between sessions. Corporate Wellness Programs: Increasingly, employers are recognizing the importance of employee mental health. Corporate wellness programs often include mental health apps as part of their initiatives to support employee well-being.

Increasingly, employers are recognizing the importance of employee mental health. Corporate wellness programs often include mental health apps as part of their initiatives to support employee well-being. Investment and Funding: The mental health app industry has attracted significant investment and funding, enabling companies to innovate, improve existing solutions, and expand their reach. This financial support has fueled the growth of the industry.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global mental health apps market, securing a substantial revenue share of 38.5%. This stronghold can be attributed to the widespread use of smartphones, increased internet and social media penetration, and advancements in coverage networks. Notably, the U.S. witnessed an 80% smartphone adoption rate in 2020, projected to reach 85% by 2025, as per GSMA’s Mobile Economy Report 2021. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead in revenue share, fueled by a growing demand for connected devices and rising smartphone adoption, with countries embracing digital health for enhanced healthcare outcomes.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 6.1 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 23.8 Billion CAGR (2022 to 2032) 16.9% North America Revenue Share 38.5% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The significant driver behind market growth is the heightened awareness of mental health issues. Successful mental health awareness campaigns have effectively tackled stigma, involving families and promoting social engagement. In North America, over one in five adults grapple with mental illness. The World Health Organization's 2019-2023 initiative aims to extend quality mental health care to 100 million individuals in 12 priority countries. The expanding urbanization in emerging nations, coupled with enhanced connectivity, has accelerated market growth. Mental health apps, utilizing mindfulness and cognitive behavioral therapy, offer discreet and accessible resources, aligning with the evolving societal landscape.

Market Restraints

Market growth faces a significant obstacle due to connectivity issues, particularly those related to internet speed on smartphones. The use of apps is hindered by low-speed connectivity, impeding market expansion. Moreover, the rise in smartphone prices, driven by innovative technologies and additional features in mental health apps, poses a further challenge to market growth. Addressing these issues is crucial to unlocking the full potential of the market.

Market Opportunities

The surge in awareness and acceptance of mental health issues is fueling a rising demand for easily accessible and convenient mental health resources. The allocation of increased funding towards the development of various mental health apps presents substantial prospects for market expansion. These user-friendly apps offer a convenient alternative to traditional medical consultations, providing a seamless way for individuals to access pertinent mental health information via their smartphones. This trend not only caters to the growing demand for mental health support but also creates lucrative opportunities for further market growth.

Report Segmentation of the Mental Health App Market

Platform Type Insight

In the global mental health apps market, segmented into iOS, Android, and others, the iOS category claimed the largest market share at 48.6% in 2022. This dominance is attributed to heightened user approval and widespread adoption of iOS apps, offering diverse functionalities catering to various user needs. Notably, iOS applications increasingly incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, reflecting a prevailing trend. Meanwhile, the Android segment, which historically led, is poised for rapid growth, fueled by the widespread use of Android-based smartphones and their lucrative nature, indicating a promising trajectory with an accelerated market expansion.

Application Insight

The Mental Health Apps Market showcases a notable surge, with the Depression and Anxiety Management segment leading at 30.7% market share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the heightened awareness and prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders. Notably, a substantial 22% of U.S. adults reported depressive symptoms in 2023. Stress management is poised for rapid growth, driven by increasing stress-related disorders and the growing acceptance of apps for effective stress reduction. This dynamic landscape underscores the pivotal role mental health apps play in addressing contemporary mental health challenges.

End-User Insight

In 2022, the global mental health apps market witnessed a significant dominance in market revenue share by the home care settings segment. This was driven by the surge in demand for remote behavioral health services during the COVID-19 lockdown, coupled with an increased awareness of self-assessment and mental health management. Notably, the home care settings segment outperformed mental hospitals and other categories. Looking ahead, the mental hospitals segment is poised for rapid growth, expected to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Platform Type

iOS

Android

Others

By Application

Depression and Anxiety Management

Meditation Management

Stress Management

Other Applications

By End-User

Home Care Settings

Mental Hospitals

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The increasing demand for mental health applications, driven by technological advancements, has intensified competition among key players. This trend is expected to attract new entrants in the coming years. The growing awareness and acceptance of digital and mobile health technology are propelling market expansion. Leading mental health app providers are actively investing in research and development, initiating novel market strategies, and forming collaborations to enhance their global presence. This dynamic landscape sees the emergence of numerous new mental health apps, contributing to companies' robust revenues and fostering collaborative efforts for a wider international reach.

Market Key Players

Sanvello Health, Inc.

MoodMission Pty Ltd.

Headspace Inc.

Flow and Youper, Inc.

Calm

Talkspace

Happify Inc.

ModTools

CVS HealthAurora

Addicaid

NOCD Inc.

Mayo Clinic

Thrive Therapeutic Software Ltd

Massive Music

Glucobit Inc.

Other key Players

Recent Developments in the Mental Health App Market

July 2023: MoodMission Pty Ltd., Launched a new subscription tier with personalized coaching and access to a community forum. This expansion caters to users seeking deeper support and interaction.

MoodMission Pty Ltd., Launched a new subscription tier with personalized coaching and access to a community forum. This expansion caters to users seeking deeper support and interaction. May 2023: Merged with Ginger to form Headspace Health, creating a comprehensive digital health platform offering meditation, therapy, and coaching.

Merged with Ginger to form Headspace Health, creating a comprehensive digital health platform offering meditation, therapy, and coaching. November 2023: Flow and Youper Inc., Flow Neuroscience announced a partnership with Samsung to integrate its Flow app with Samsung's Health Platform, offering users a more holistic approach to well-being.

Flow and Youper Inc., Flow Neuroscience announced a partnership with Samsung to integrate its Flow app with Samsung's Health Platform, offering users a more holistic approach to well-being. September 2023: Youper, Inc. secured USD 5 million in funding to accelerate its research and development efforts and expand its reach in the mental health app market.

Youper, Inc. secured USD 5 million in funding to accelerate its research and development efforts and expand its reach in the mental health app market. August 2023: Calm, Acquired Ripple Health Group, a healthcare technology company, to enhance its platform with personalized recommendations and medication management tools.

