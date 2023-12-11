Global Metering Pumps Market Size to worth USD 9.89 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.22%

New York, United States , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metering Pumps Market Size to Grow from USD 6.54 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.89 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.22% during the forecast period.

Metering pumps are critical in the precise dispensing and regulation of fluids in a wide range of applications, including water treatment, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and the oil and gas industries. This market includes a diverse set of technologies and product offerings designed to deliver accurate, consistent, and controlled flow rates, making it an essential component in a variety of processes and systems. Technological advances have resulted in the development of innovative and more energy-efficient metering pump solutions that are gaining market traction. The market is characterized by a diverse set of players, including well-established industry titans and niche innovators, all competing to provide cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of end-users. The increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment, as well as the growing need for efficient chemical dosing and dispensing in various industries, are key drivers driving the growth of the global metering pumps market. Key raw material price volatility has a significant impact on the metering pump market. Metering pump prices are heavily influenced by operational range and materials of construction (MoC). Metering pumps are made from various materials such as metals, polymers, and alloys. As a result, the market for these critical materials is vulnerable to erratic pricing patterns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Metering Pumps Market Size By Type (Diaphragm Pump, Pistons/Plungers), By Pump drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic), By End-Use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 - 2032."

Metering Pumps Market Price Analysis

The price analysis of the metering pumps market includes factors such as pump type, construction materials, flow rate, and precision capabilities. Different industries have different needs, and prices are frequently influenced by the level of customization required. Furthermore, the market is influenced by factors such as raw material costs, technological advancements, and manufacturer competitive dynamics. Price analysis in the metering pumps market is critical for businesses making informed purchasing decisions and acquiring the right pump solutions that balance performance and cost-effectiveness for their specific applications.

Metering Pumps Market Distribution Analysis

Direct sales, distributors, online platforms, and partnerships with system integrators are some of the distribution channels available. The distribution method chosen is frequently determined by the target market and customer preferences. Complex industrial applications, for example, may necessitate a closer relationship with distributors or system integrators, whereas online platforms may suit smaller-scale users. Efficient distribution ensures on-time delivery, technical support, and maintenance services, all of which are critical for metering pump operation.

Insights by Type

The diaphragm pump segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Because of their high operational efficiency, safety, and precision, diaphragm pumps are widely used. Increasing demand from the water treatment, pharmaceutical, and medical industries will propel this segment to significant growth during the forecast period. Because they precisely dose various chemicals, these pumps are critical in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research.

Insights by Pump Drive

The motor segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Demand for motor-driven pumps was primarily driven by the chemical and wastewater treatment industries. Because of their adaptability and versatility, they are essential components for precision chemical dosing, which is critical for the efficient operation of these industries.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the Metering Pumps market from 2023 to 2032. The North American region, that includes the United States and Canada, has traditionally accounted for a sizable share of the global metering pump market. It has a thriving industrial and manufacturing sector, stringent water-treatment regulations, and an increasing emphasis on precision and efficiency in chemical dosing processes.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. As a result of rapid industrialization and expanding water treatment infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing major expansion in the metering pumps market. As China and India increase their investments in water and wastewater treatment, the demand for metering pumps rises. Market growth is also aided by the region's expanding textile, pulp and paper, and water treatment industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Companies Covered: MCFARLAND PUMPS, IDEX Corporation, ViscoTec Pumpen- u. Dosiertechnik GmbH, LEWA GmbH, Grundfos Holding A/S, Neptune, Milton Roy Company, SEKO S.p.A., Swelore Engineering, Changzhou PreFluid Technology Co., Ltd., WALCHEM, IWAKI AMERICA INC., Emec S.r.l., and Others,

Recent Market Developments

In March 2022, Idex Corporation acquired KZValve, a manufacturer of electric valves and controllers for a variety of end markets.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Metering Pumps Market, Type Analysis

Diaphragm Pump

Pistons/Plungers

Metering Pumps Market, Pump Drive Analysis

Motor

Solenoid

Pneumatic

Metering Pumps Market, End Use Analysis

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Metering Pumps Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

