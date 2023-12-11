Global Air Purification Systems Market Size To Worth USD 18.2 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Purification Systems Market Size to Grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 18.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.





Air purification systems are devices or systems created to enhance the quality of the air inside buildings by removing allergens, poisons, and pollutants from the air. These systems are frequently used in homes, offices, healthcare facilities, and other indoor places to create a healthier and more comfortable living or working environment. There are several types of air purification systems, and they all filter or purify the air using different technologies. These gadgets connect to positively charged dust and allergy particles and release negatively charged ions into the air, causing the positively charged particles to fall to the ground. Ionic cleansers may come with electrostatic plates to collect these particles even more. Ozone is released into the atmosphere by these devices, which can kill some microorganisms and cover odours.

COVID 19 Impact

People are now more conscious of the importance of indoor air quality in preventing the spread of respiratory diseases as a result of the epidemic. As a result, the need for air filtration devices increased in both residential and business settings. Many consumers and businesses looked for these gadgets to reduce the risk of the virus spreading via the air. Out of concern for the security of staff and students, several educational institutions invested in air filtration systems to improve indoor air quality. HEPA filters and UV-C systems were put in the social areas and classrooms. Businesses and commercial groups were interested in air filtration technologies to reassure employees and customers. These initiatives were believed to increase worker safety.

Devices for air purification are frequently more necessary as airborne disease occurrence increases. As individuals become more conscious of the need to protect themselves and their family from airborne illnesses like viruses and bacteria, there is a growing interest in air purification technologies. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are among the first to install cutting-edge air filtration technology when the risk of airborne illnesses is present. These facilities invest in cutting-edge air purification technologies to guarantee a secure environment for patients, healthcare workers, and visitors. Businesses, educational organisations, and public spaces may also prioritise air filtration devices to lessen the risk of disease transmission.

Without a dynamic monitoring system, users may only have a limited grasp of the air quality in their indoor environments in real time. This ignorance could be dangerous because the quality of the air might vary throughout the day and in different areas of a structure. Air purifiers usually run continuously at a constant speed or according to a predefined schedule because they lack dynamic monitoring features. This could result in energy waste even when the air quality is already satisfactory. Over time, this inefficiency could lead to higher energy use and unnecessary component wear and tear.

Insights by Technology

The HEPA segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. People are becoming more aware of the health risks associated with poor indoor air quality, which has led to an increase in the demand for air purification devices with HEPA filters. As customers' worries about allergens, pollutants, and poisons in the air they breathe grow, HEPA filtration is recognised as an effective solution. In a number of settings, such as industrial, commercial, residential, and healthcare applications, the HEPA market has grown. In order to ensure that the air is cleaner and safer, HEPA filtration is increasingly being employed in workplaces, hospitals, public buildings, and educational institutions. In air filtration systems, HEPA filters are favoured by many users over other filtering technologies because of its reputation for excellent filtration efficiency and dependability.

Insights by Product

The Portable purifiers segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. People are becoming more aware of how essential indoor air quality is and how it affects health, which has increased the market for portable air purifiers. Consumers are more worried about allergens, pollutants, and toxins in the air they breathe, especially in cities with high pollution levels. The design of portable air purifiers makes them convenient to use in a range of scenarios. Because of their mobility, they are desirable for both residential and business use. Customers can place them in living rooms, places of business, cars, and even mattresses. Many portable air purifiers now come equipped with intelligent functions like air quality monitoring, remote control, and mobile app integration. These choices enhance the comfort and control of the user.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Air Purification Systems Market include Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir North America, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Aerus LLC, Unilever PLC, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and others.

Recent Market Developments

In January 2020, a car air purifier called Airlines Car Air Sanitizer was created by AIIMS and IIT in India. In less than two minutes, the car cleaner can clean the air inside a car.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Air Purification Systems Market, Technology Analysis

HEPA

Electrostatic precipitator

Air Purification Systems Market, Product Analysis

Portable/Stand-Alone Purifiers

In-Duct purifiers

Air Purification Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

