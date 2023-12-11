With 21.8% CAGR, Blockchain Gaming Market Size to Surpass USD 614.91 billion by 2030

Pune, India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blockchain Gaming Market size was valued at USD 128.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 614.91 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Blockchain Gaming Market Forecast, 2024-2030."





Notable Industry Development:

July 2023 - WEMIX PLAY migrated to the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet. The migration would enable the connection of all games on WEMIX to the latter. PPP (Play Proof Protocol) is used for enhancing network interoperability. The protocol helps support secure transactions.





Key Takeaways

Blockchain Gaming Market size in North America was USD 30.70 billion in 2022

Surge in Online Gaming Favored Industry Expansion during COVID-19 Pandemic

Role Playing Games Segment to Exhibit the Highest CAGR Owing to Launch of Theme-based Platforms

Web-based Segment Holds Dominating Share Due to Advantage of Easy Accessibility





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Blockchain Gaming Market are Dapper Labs Inc. (Canada), Sky Mavis (Singapore), Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (China), Illuvium (U.S.), WAX (China), Immutable (U.S.), The Sandbox (China), Mythical Inc. (U.S.), Splinterlands (U.S.), Wemade Co., Ltd. (South Korea) ”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 614.91 billion Base Year 2022 Blockchain Gaming Market Size in 2022 USD 128.62 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Game Type, Technology Type and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Owing to Soaring Demand for Cryptocurrencies and NFTs Across Gaming

The growing adoption of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) is driving the blockchain gaming market growth. The technology helps generate several opportunities for gamers, enhancing their experience. Besides, it offers creators a new opportunity to monetize their digital content.

However, the rising implementation of various laws for regulating blockchain platforms may hinder industry expansion.





Segmentation

By Game Type

Role Playing Games (RPG)

Multiplayer Games

Collectible Games

By Technology

Web-based

Android

iOS

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America Holds Key Share Owing to Escalating Popularity of NFTs

North America blockchain gaming market share accounts for a dominating position in the global market. The regional market size stood at USD 30.70 billion in 2022. The regional expansion can be attributed to the surging popularity of NFTs.

Europe market is poised to grow on account of increasing investments by tech giants and government bodies toward the development of gaming in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Launch New Solutions to Increase Geographical Footprint

Leading companies focus on introducing new gaming experiences. These solutions are being introduced to increase their geographical footprints. Market players are also keen to bring users digital ownership through the introduction of Web3 games.





FAQs

How big is the Blockchain Gaming Market?

The Blockchain Gaming Market size was USD 128.62 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 614.91 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Blockchain Gaming Market growing?

The Blockchain Gaming Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





