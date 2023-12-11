United Kingdom Canned Food Packaging Industry Revenue to Total US$ 1,764.5 Million by 2033 Amid Escalating Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Kingdom canned food packaging business revenue is estimated to total US$ 1,309.8 million in 2023 and US$ 1,764.5 million by 2033. Canned food packaging demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 3.0% during the assessment period.



Several factors are expected to drive sales of canned food packaging solutions in the United Kingdom. These include the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products and the growing need for sustainable packaging, including metal cans.

Growing demand for convenient and time-saving food options, pushed by busy lifestyles, is providing impetus for the growth of the canned food packaging business. Canned food packaging helps provide quick and easy meal options for individuals and families with hectic schedules.

Food cans are gaining popularity due to their low cost per serving and extensive availability in retail stores. Consumers' changing preferences for healthy, organic, nutritious, and balanced food contribute to the demand for the canned food packaging business.

Canned food can be stored for up to five years and has a longer shelf life. It is a popular option in the food industry. To ensure that it can be consumed when needed, customers are empowered to keep it in stock for longer periods without worrying about food quality.

In the predicted time frame, it is anticipated that rising consumer preference for metal food cans will increase demand for packaging made expressly for canning foods. Canned food packaging removes the need for secondary packaging due to its robustness and structural integrity, reducing the packaging waste that goes into landfills.

The rising usage of metal cans as an eco-friendly alternative across diverse industries is set to boost the target business. Metal cans serve as a sustainable material, which contributes to the appeal of canned food packaging.

Canned food uses less energy when compared to fresh and frozen food. Fruits and vegetables being canned are gathered and processed immediately, reducing the environmental effect. Metal cans remove the need for secondary packaging due to their robustness and structural integrity, which in turn reduces the packaging waste that goes into landfills.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The United Kingdom canned food packaging business is expected to grow at a 3.0% CAGR by 2033.

is expected to grow at a CAGR by 2033. By 2033, sales of canned food packaging solutions are set to total US$ 1,764.5 million.

Based on product, the 2-piece can is projected to hold a value share of 74% in 2023.

in 2023. By end use, the fruits and vegetable segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2.9% by 2033.

by 2033. Based on material, the paperboard segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.



"Canned food packaging business growth is subjected to the rising demand for quick and hassle-free packaging solutions driven by busy consumer lifestyles. Canned food packaging offers longer shelf life resulting in less food waste,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Amcor Plc

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Mondi Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd.

Trivium Packaging

Envases Group

are key manufacturers of canned food packaging solutions. The tier 1 players hold 20% to 25% of the overall canned food packaging business in the United Kingdom.

Key canned food packaging companies focus on offering customized packaging solutions and using sustainable materials for building the brand narrative and customer engagement. They are also forming partnerships and alliances with end users to boost their sales. For instance,

In January 2022, Ball MetalPack, a leading metal food and household packaging manufacturer, was acquired by Sonoco.



Key Segmentations:

By Material:

Metal Stainless Steel Aluminum Tinplate

Paperboard

Plastic

By Product:

2-Piece Can

3-Piece Can

By Capacity:

Less than 100 gm

100 gm to 300 gm

300 gm to 500 gm

More than 500 gm

By End Use:

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Pet Food

Bakery and Confectionary

Sauces, Jams and Pickles

Fruits and Vegetables

Tea and Coffee

Cereals and Pulses

Baby Food

Ready Meals

Nutrition Food

Dairy



Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the United Kingdom business for canned food packaging, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections based on material (metal, paperboard, plastic), product (2 piece can, 3 piece can), capacity (less than 100, 100 gm to 300 gm, 300 gm to 500 gm, more than 500 gm), and end use (meat, poultry, and seafood, pet food, bakery and confectionary, sauces, jams and pickles, fruits and vegetables, tea and coffee, cereals and pulses, baby food, ready meals, nutrition food, dairy).

