Drone Taxi Market To Reach 1,891.3 Million By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Drone Taxi Market was valued at USD 11.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow CAGR at 67.3% to reach USD 1,891.3 Million by 2032.

Drones were developed for military purposes during the First World War and have since undergone significant advancements. Their usage has extended beyond the military domain and is now popularly utilized for photography and videography.

In recent years, drone technology has been further developed, leading to the creation of drone taxis. These taxis have been granted operating licenses in several countries, including the United States, Dubai, and Israel. They are designed to cover long and short distances and are powered by hydrogen fuel or electric batteries, thus ensuring environmentally sustainable transportation.

Drone taxis are steadily gaining popularity as commuters seek alternative modes of transportation and cities become increasingly congested. Companies are investing in the development of drone taxis, while governments are simultaneously taking steps to build the necessary infrastructure and support systems to facilitate their usage.

Segmentation Overview:

The global drone taxi market has been segmented into range, propulsion, autonomy, and region. Drone taxis mainly rely on hydrogen fuel, which makes them eco-friendly and suitable for long-distance travel due to their high weight-to-energy ratio. Fully automated drones with GPS devices dominate the taxi market for accurate navigation.

Drone Taxi Market Report Highlights:

The global drone taxi market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 67.3% by 2032.

Traffic congestion has led to an increase in demand for drone taxis. Governments and companies are investing in drone infrastructure, leading to further growth.

Drone taxis are being tested and will be deployed in Europe soon. Paris plans to launch air taxis during the 2024 Olympics. The EU has set operation and flight corridor rules to ensure safety. The US dominates the market with the latest technology adoption. Massachusetts-based drone companies to be operational soon.



Some prominent players in the drone taxi market report include Uber Air, Ehang Holdings Ltd., Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Japan Airline, Enbraer, Vertical Aerospace, Lilium GmbH, Joby Aviation, The ePlane Company, Volocopter, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Book your bucket-list-worthy hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia, Turkey, with Uber Balloon. Available in the UNESCO World Heritage Göreme National Park, reserve your spot directly in the app using Uber Reserve.

- Chinese company EHang Holdings Ltd. is partnering with the Hefei municipal government to develop a low-altitude economy ecosystem for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in aerial tourism, passenger transportation, and logistics.

Drone Taxi Market Segmentation:

By Range: Intercity and Intracity

By Propulsion: Fully Electric, Hybrid, and Electric Hydrogen

By Autonomy: Fully Automated and Remotely Piloted

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

