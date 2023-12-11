Arbovirus Testing Market to Skyrocket to US$ 2.49 Billion by 2034, Says Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global arbovirus testing market is pegged at US$ 1.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.49 billion by the end of 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Rising cases of arbovirus infections, including Zika virus infection and dengue fever, owing to climate change and traveling, are predicted to stimulate the demand for testing solutions. These rising cases of arbovirus infections are forecasted to create higher demand for timely and accurate diagnostic testing for appropriate patient management.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9182

A significant increase in arbovirus cases is anticipated to lead to a rising focus on prevention, surveillance, and control measures, which are predicted to accelerate the need for efficient and reliable arbovirus testing solutions. These factors are projected to result in noteworthy advancements in diagnostic technologies along with the development of novel testing methods.

Constant advancements in technologies, including serological assays, point-of-care testing, and molecular diagnostics for accurate and rapid detection of arboviruses are predicted to lead to improved public health interventions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.49 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Worldwide demand for arbovirus testing is estimated at a value of US$ 1.43 billion in 2024.

The global arbovirus testing market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.49 billion by the end of 2034.

Global demand for arbovirus testing is predicted to increase at 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

North America is projected to account for an 18.1% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of arbovirus testing tools in the United States are predicted to rise at 4.1% CAGR and reach US$ 286 million by the end of 2034.

China is forecasted to hold a 46.7% share of the East Asia market by 2034.

Global demand for ELISA-based tests is predicted to increase at 5.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 1.47 billion by 2034-end.



“Increasing cases of arthropod-borne diseases, government initiatives aimed to control and prevent arbovirus outbreaks, and advancements in diagnostic technologies are estimated to stimulate demand for arbovirus testing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Market Players

Key providers of arbovirus testing solutions are

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Euroeimmun AG,

Abbot Laboratories,

Bio-Rad,

DiaSorin SpA,

Fluke Biomedical,

Distek,

Copley Scientific,

Becton,

Distek,

Dickinson and Company,

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,

Merck kGaA F,

QIAGEN N.V.,

Siemens Healthineers AG.



Widespread Availability of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics in Clinical Facilities in the United States

The United States is predicted to hold a 63.4% share of the North American market by 2034. Increased demand for arbovirus testing is attributed to the availability of point-of-care molecular diagnostics across clinical facilities in the United States.

The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of sophisticated diagnostic tests, and increased R&D expenditures are predicted to positively impact the arbovirus testing market. Moreover, the development of integrated response strategies to reduce the cases of arbovirus is predicted to increase the adoption of respective tests.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9182

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the arbovirus testing market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on test type (ELISA-based tests, RT-PCR tests) and end-user (hospitals, public health laboratories, diagnostic centers) across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: The preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR and is likely to register an impressive valuation through 2032.

Nipah Virus Testing Market: The Nipah Virus Testing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. The market is further expected to surpass a valuation of USD 3374.95 Million by the end of 2032.

Vestibular Testing Systems Market: The global vestibular testing systems market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 121.25 million in 2023 to US$ 213.08 million by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog