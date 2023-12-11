Flinn Scientific Expands Its Reach in Education Sector with Acquisition of Educational Innovations

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flinn Scientific, a leader in science education, education technology, and laboratory supplies, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Educational Innovations and its website teachersource.com, a popular online resource hub for educators. This strategic move further solidifies Flinn Scientific's commitment to empowering science educators and advancing science education.



Educational Innovations has developed a sterling reputation for providing innovative, high-quality educational materials and resources to teachers, enabling them to inspire students and foster a love for learning in science and beyond. With this acquisition, Flinn Scientific aims to enhance its offerings by integrating the Educational Innovations portfolio of classroom materials, kits, and resources into its existing product portfolio.

Michael Lavelle, President & CEO of Flinn Scientific, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition. "This marks another benchmark in our continuing journey to support educators and promote hands-on learning experiences. This strategic acquisition amplifies our commitment to offering comprehensive and innovative resources that enrich science education for students. We are thrilled about the possibilities and the positive impact it will have on educators and students alike."

Tami O’Connor, President & CEO of Educational Innovations, echoed this sentiment stating, "Joining forces with Flinn Scientific is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and impact in the education sector. We share a common goal of empowering educators to create dynamic learning experiences that foster a love for science. Together, we look forward to making an even greater contribution to science education."

Flinn Scientific remains dedicated to fostering curiosity, discovery, and excellence in science education. The combined strengths of Flinn Scientific and Educational Innovations promise to deliver enhanced support and resources to educators, empowering them to create engaging and impactful learning environments.

