With 32.1% CAGR, Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 109.84 billion by 2030

Pune,India, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size was valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 15.62 billion in 2023 to USD 109.84 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Geographical data from imagery sources such as drones, satellite imagery, UAVs, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and others can be interpreted and analyzed by using geospatial imagery analytics. The market growth can be credited to the rise in the demand for location-based insights across diverse industries. Moreover, geospatial insights are being embraced by industries as a transformative tool for enhancing operational efficiency and overall decision-making processes.





Key Industry Development-

April 2022: Orbital Insight announced a partnership with Satellogic to deploy Satellogic’s high-resolution and high-frequency satellite imagery and full-motion video collections into its platform to enhance customer access to top-quality data, boosting revisit rates, and decreasing analytics costs.





Key Takeaways-

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for location-based insights across diverse industries.

While geospatial analytics offers valuable insights, acquiring and processing relevant data can be an expensive task.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Hexagon AB (Sweden), Satellogic (U.S.), CAPE Analytics (U.S.), Esri (U.S.), Geoimage (Australia), Maxar Technologies (U.S.), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), RMSI (India), EOS Data Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Planet Labs PBC. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 32.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 109.84 Billion Base Year 2022 Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 11.88 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Imaging Type, Collection Medium, Application, End-user,





Drivers and Restraints -

Integration of ML and AI with the Solution to Escalate Market Growth

One of the major factors impelling the geospatial imagery analytics market growth is the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with the solution. Automation and accuracy of image interpretation can be enhanced using these technologies, which allows the identification of objects, patterns, and changes in the landscape with greater precision.

However, the price and complexity related to processing and data acquisition may impede market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Imaging Type

Video

Image

By Collection Medium

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Satellite Imagery

Others (UAV, Drones, and others)

By Application

Weather Conditions Monitoring

Disaster Management

Urban Planning/Development

Natural Resource Exploration

Others (Sales & Marketing Optimization, and others)

By End-user

Defense & Security

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

Government

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Mining/Manufacturing

Agriculture

Others (Transportation, Education, and others)





Regional Insights-

North America Dominates by Leveraging Advanced Tools for Strategic Decision-Making

North America's market thrives on the rising need for location-based insights, leveraging advanced geospatial imagery analytics. With a strong technological foundation and infrastructure, particularly in the U.S. and Canada, the region leads in adopting these tools for informed decision-making and competitive advantages.

Europe is observing substantial growth owing to the utilization of geospatial imagery analytics technology in industries such as transportation, forestry, and agriculture to enhance sustainability and efficiency.





Competitive Landscape-

Strategic Partnerships and Enhanced Offerings Propel Revenue in the Market

Market players are focusing on boosting their existing product portfolio for offering flexible geospatial imagery analytics solutions equipped with distinct features. Moreover, partnership strategies are being deployed by several market participants to enhance their position while maximizing their revenue figures.





FAQs:

How fast is the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market?

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





