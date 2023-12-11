Global Grape Seed Oil Market Size Estimated to be Worths USD 1,300.94 Million By 2032, at 10% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Grape Seed Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Extraction Process (Mechanically By Pressing, Chemically Extracted, Others); By Application; By Region; And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [114+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global grape seed oil market size was valued at USD 503.63 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 1,300.94 million by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 10% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

What is GrapeSeed Oil? How Big is Grape Seed Oil Market Size & Share?

Overview

Grapes are one of the most widely cultivated and consumed fruits worldwide. Also, they’re commonly used in wine production owing to their good balance of sugar, water, and flavor compounds. Grape seed oil, which comes from pressed grape seeds, is a by-product of the wine and alcohol industry. Grape seed oil is primarily produced in wine-growing regions, especially in countries like France, Spain, and Italy.

Grape seed oil has similar properties to cooking oils such as vegetable oil and olive oil. Also, the presence of vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acid content means there are potential health and beauty benefits associated with the consumption of grape seed oil. The increased demand for grape seed oil from various sectors like cosmetics and healthcare is one of the primary factors driving the grape seed oil market growth.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The heightened demand for grape seed oil is primarily driven by increasing disposable income, rising health awareness, and growing spending capacity.

The grape seed oil market segmentation is primarily based on the extraction process, application, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Who Produces Grape Seed Oil?

Mediacovrac

Tampieri

OLITALIA S.R.L.

Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Salute Santé

Oleificio Salvadori

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

VedOils

Henan Province Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Grape seed oil is extensively used in massages. It’s good at providing relief from muscle aches and body pain associated with physical workouts. Also, its potent antioxidation and anti-inflammatory properties mean it can be used to treat several skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis. With a growing emphasis on prioritizing health and shifting preference towards vegan and natural cosmetic products, the demand for grape seed oil is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years, impacting the grape seed oil market sales favorably.

Grape seed oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point in the culinary space. These properties make grape seed oil suitable for a wide range of cooking ways, including baking, sauteing, and frying. A surge in the popularity of healthy cooking has led to an increase in the demand for grape seed oil in culinary applications. Besides, grape seed oil aligns with organic product trends among consumers.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The grape seed oil market size is anticipated to grow at a steady rate. Owing to the diverse range of products, consumers have a vast selection of options to choose from. As such, companies continually strive to introduce new products to stay competitive in the market. The competitive landscape fosters innovations and ensures the presence of a wide range of products that cater to varying consumer preferences.

Overview of the Top Segments

The Mechanically Extracted Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

By extraction type, the mechanically extracted segment witnessed the largest grape seed oil market share. The segment’s dominance can primarily be attributed to the high nutritional value and non-toxic nature of grape seed oil. In addition, there aren’t any residues left in the oil at the end of the extraction process, increasing its appeal to a wide range of consumers.

The chemical extraction segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. The chemical extraction method relies on solvents in a diffusion process, with grape seeds being immersed in these solvents. Afterward, the solvents are taken back from the oil mixture and recycled with the help of evaporators. This makes chemical extraction a highly efficient and cost-effective method, possessing a high yield.

The Food Industry Segment Held the Highest Market Share

The popularity of grape seed oil as an excellent cooking oil has increased in recent times. Grape seed oil’s neutral taste and high smoke point make it the go-to option for numerous culinary applications. Besides, growing concerns about chemical additives and increasing awareness about natural products have resulted in increased demand for grape seed oil. Furthermore, the wide range of applications of the product in salad dressing and mayonnaise production has a positive impact on the grape seed oil market demand.

An increase in awareness among consumers about the potential benefits of grape seed oil in the cosmetics industry is further anticipated to boost the sector’s growth. Oil procured from grape seeds is a major ingredient in cosmetic items such as nightcare creams. Also, it finds applications as a skin softener that offers protection against potential sun damage and helps maintain skin tone.

Grape Seed Oil Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,300.94 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 552.63 Million Expected CAGR Growth 10% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

North America: North America held the largest share of the grape seed oil market. North America’s dominance can primarily be attributed to the presence of several key players in the region. The rapid progress and innovation in the supplements sector further support the market’s demand in the U.S. Furthermore, its widespread use in formulating several supplement products is anticipated to drive the market demand in the region.

Europe: The grape seed oil market in Europe region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. Factors like high living standards, rising disposable income, and the presence of numerous food & beverage manufacturers are anticipated to boost the overall product market. Besides, the shifting preference towards chemical-free cosmetics has resulted in various cosmetic manufacturers opting for grape seed oil as an alternative to traditional medications.

Browse the Detail Report “Grape Seed Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Extraction Process (Mechanically By Pressing, Chemically Extracted, Others); By Application; By Region; And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/grape-seed-oil-market

Current Progresses

In July 2023, ICAR-NRC Grapes (Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre for Grapes) introduced a new grape seed oil. Extracted from the native grape variety 'Manjari Medika’, the grape oil is known for its distinctive health benefits.

Report Answers the Following Questions

What is the study period of the grape seed oil market?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow?

Which segments are majorly driving the industry’s growth?

Who are the grape seed oil market key players?

Which region is anticipated to account for the highest market share?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the grape seed oil market report based on extraction process, application, and region:

By Extraction Process Outlook

Mechanically by Pressing

Chemically Extracted

Others

By Application Outlook

Food Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Supplements & Healthcare

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

