Ascent Solar Technologies CEO to Attend Spacepower Conference, Liaise with Prominent Space Technology Industry Leaders

THORNTON, Colo., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent Solar'' or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), a U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Paul Warley will attend the Space Force Association ’s inaugural Spacepower Conference in Orlando, Florida, from December 12-13, 2023.



The conference highlights the latest, prominent updates from the space technology industry with its over 2,000 attendees spanning military leaders, private sector organizations, industry innovators, top-tier media personnel, and more. Ascent’s attendance will enable the Company to liaise with these influential industry decision-makers and familiarize them with the latest, promising updates to Ascent’s thin-film solar technology, and its capability to thrive in a space environment.

“The Spacepower Conference is the ideal venue for Ascent to demonstrate the value propositions of its thin-film solar technology for on-orbit deployment, especially with respect to efficiency, durability and cost of production,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “As space technology continues to evolve, concern around the worsening issue of dangerous space debris is growing. With that, the durability, efficiency, and low-cost of flexible thin-film solar is going to prove to be an incredibly valuable asset for the industry.”

This year, Ascent has reached several key milestones in its continued work toward improving the efficiency of its thin-film PV for space applications. Most recently, the Company announced that the latest test results of its technology showed an efficiency increase from 17.55% to 17.73% . This significant improvement will allow the Company’s solar array subsystems to generate more power, with less mass and volume requirements, allowing them to outperform their heavier and costlier solar panel counterparts. The Company has also developed Titan , a solar module optimized for use in a space environment, which is expected to ship as early as Q1 2024.

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

MEDIA CONTACT

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

ascent@fischtankpr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT