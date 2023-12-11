Antibody Testing Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR of 7.5% To Reach US$ 18.89 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of antibody testing products are pegged at US$ 9.17 billion in 2024, according to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global antibody testing market is forecasted to expand at a 7.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



In recent years, several indications, including oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, pregnancy, and others need antibody testing solutions. Easy availability of these diagnostic kits is predicted to contribute to their increased popularity across regions. Adoption of antibody testing enables healthcare professionals to provide tailored treatment to patients based on their immune response to specific pathogens.

Growth of the market is also attributed to the advancements in disease biomarkers. Technological advancements in genomics, metabolomics, and proteomics assist researchers in providing effective healthcare solutions. Development of certain condition-specific biomarkers with affordability, applicability, accuracy, and overall health outcomes are predicted to attract trends in the market. Rising awareness about the benefits of health insurance programs is also forecasted to contribute to the increased demand for antibody testing kits, thus generating opportunities for market players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 18.89 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

“Rising cases of chronic diseases, including infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and cancer, is predicted to stimulate demand for immunoassays, including antibody tests, for their diagnosis and monitoring,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Thermos Fisher Scientific,

Abbott Laboratories,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann La Roche,

Beckton,

Agilent Technologies,

Dickinson and Company,

DiaSorin,

Trinity Biotech,

Abcam,

Zeus Scientific are leading antibody testing solution providers.



Rising Investments by Market Players in R&D Activities for Product Development in the United States

The market in the United States is projected to hold a 90.8% share of North American market revenue by 2034. Players from the United States are spending a significant amount on R&D activities for technological advancements in antibody test products. In addition, the dominance of the United States is attributed to the increasing adoption of antibody testing in several indications, including infectious diseases, oncology, pregnancy, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine diseases, and others.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the antibody testing market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (serological test kits [serological assay test kits, and serological rapid assay kits], immunoglobulin kits [immunoglobulin assay test kits, immunoglobulin rapid assay kits], lateral flow assay kits [lateral flow assay test kits, lateral flow rapid assay kits], chemicals & reagents, consumables), indication (pregnancy, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, oncology, endocrine diseases, diabetes), and end user (hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies, homecare settings), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

