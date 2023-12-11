Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size To Worth USD 1549.2 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 5.56%

New York, United States , Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size to grow from USD 902 Million in 2022 to USD 1549.2 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.56% during the forecast period.

Anti-caking agents are additives used in powdered or granulated food products such as spices, powdered milk, and baking mixes to prevent the formation of lumps. These agents are critical in preserving product quality, texture, and shelf life. Several key factors have contributed to the steady growth of the food anti-caking agent market in recent years. For starters, consumer preferences for convenience and easy-to-use food products have resulted in an increase in demand for pre-packaged and powdered food items, necessitating the use of anti-caking agents. Furthermore, the globalization of the food supply chain and increased consumer awareness of food safety have prompted manufacturers to use anti-caking agents to improve product quality and extend shelf life. This market is distinguished by a diverse range of products, such as silica compounds, calcium compounds, and sodium compounds, which have varying applications in the food and beverage industries. The Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is expected to remain a critical segment as the food industry evolves, addressing the challenges of clumping and ensuring the quality and longevity of a diverse range of food products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size By Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide, and Microcrystalline Cellulose), Application (Seasonings and Condiments, Bakery, Dairy, and Soups and Sauces), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2022 - 2032."

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Price Analysis

Price analysis in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is critical for industry participants. The cost of anti-caking agents is influenced by a number of factors, including the type of agent, source, and manufacturing methods. Because of their effectiveness, silica-based agents, for example, frequently command a higher price than calcium-based alternatives. Furthermore, the market's reaction to natural and clean label trends can influence pricing, as consumers may be willing to pay a premium for products containing more natural anti-caking agents. Furthermore, fluctuations in supply and demand, raw material costs, and regulatory changes all have an impact on pricing strategies in this dynamic market, necessitating ongoing assessment and adaptation by industry participants.

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Distribution Analysis

Manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers all work together to distribute anti-caking agents. Anti-caking agents are frequently supplied by manufacturers to distributors and wholesalers, who then distribute them to various food producers and manufacturers in various sectors of the food industry. Some agents are supplied directly to large-scale food processors, while others are distributed through a distribution chain. To meet the diverse needs of the food industry, maintain product quality, and ensure timely delivery to keep production lines running smoothly, effective distribution strategies are required.

Insights by Type

The silicon dioxide segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Because of their ability to absorb moisture and provide exceptional anti-caking properties, silica-based anti-caking agents, such as amorphous silica and silica gel, are highly effective. Silica compounds are commonly found in powdered spices, coffee, and food supplements.

Insights by Application

The seasonings and condiments segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Anti-caking agents are frequently used in seasonings and condiments such as spices, herbs, and flavoring powders to prevent clumping and ensure consistent flavor distribution. In this segment, anti-caking agents such as silica compounds and calcium silicate are commonly used.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Food Anti-Caking Agents market from 2023 to 2032. Anti-caking agents are widely used in North America, with a focus on convenience foods and processed products. This region includes a wide range of segments, such as baked goods, dairy products, and processed foods. Anti-caking agents are widely used in the bakery industry, which produces a wide range of products such as cake mixes and bread improvers.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Consumption of anti-caking agents is increasing significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, owing primarily to increased demand for convenience foods and processed goods. In this region, anti-caking agents are increasingly being used in seasonings, condiments, and instant noodles.

Competitive Analysis:



The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market include Brenntag AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Univar Solutions Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Solvay S.A., Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation), IMCD N.V., Silcona GmbH & Co. KG, Kao Corporation, The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2020, Solvay announced an expansion of its hydrogen peroxide plant in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre (Belgium), which will allow for increased hydrogen peroxide production. These investments are being made to address the increasing product demand in Europe, both in existing and new applications.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market, Type Analysis

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Others

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market, Application Analysis

Seasonings and Condiments

Bakery

Dairy

Soups and Sauces

Others

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

