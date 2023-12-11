Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Automatic Adjustment Segment is Forecast to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 6.48% over the Forecast Period

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Manual Adjustment, Automatic Adjustment), By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bariatric medical chairs market size is anticipated to reach USD 821.6 million by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and the introduction of fully automated bariatric medical chairs by industry players are likely to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Also, the increasing geriatric population and rising cases of obesity are the other key factors contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per the data from the WHO, globally, about 650 million adults were obese in 2022, and this number is anticipated to increase by 167 million by 2025. In addition, according to the WHO, the population aged 60 years and above is projected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030.







Hence, the rising prevalence of obesity and the increasing geriatric population are boosting product adoption, thereby supporting market growth. The rising government support for hospitals that are part of the healthcare industry, the increasing number of patients admitted to hospitals globally, and high investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, the U. S. federal government agency announced the investment of USD 15 million in India's healthcare infrastructure as a part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.



In addition, key players in the market are launching novel products for patients. This is also expected to drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in November 2021, Yorkshire Care Equipment, introduced a novel fully adjustable bariatric rise and recline chair to cater to patients up to 50 stone in weight. According to Renew Bariatrics, Inc., approximately 278,000 bariatric surgeries were conducted in the year 2019, and this number reached around 297,000 in 2020 across the U. S. In addition, around 6,000 to 8,500 bariatric surgeries were conducted in Mexico in 2019. Such a high number states that Mexico is one of the best countries for offering affordable, low-cost, and high-quality bariatric surgical procedures.



Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Report Highlights

Based on types, the manual adjustment segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52% in 2022 as these chairs are affordable, have high capacity, and provide maximum comfort

The automatic adjustment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of 45.7% in 2022. This can be attributed to the high investments in healthcare infrastructure and a growing number of patient admissions

The clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing patient consistency and better comfort offered by clinics than other healthcare settings during delayed medical procedures

Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the fastest-growing region from 2023 to 2030 due to the increasing healthcare awareness, presence of a large pool of patients, rising government funding for R&D, and upcoming research projects

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing number of bariatric surgeries

Technological advancements

Rising geriatric population across the globe

Market restraint analysis

High cost of bariatric surgeries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $484.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $821.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Manual Adjustment

4.1.2. Automatic Adjustment

4.2. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following



Chapter 5. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Hospitals

5.1.2. Clinics

5.1.3. Others

5.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market by End-use Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following



Chapter 6. Bariatric Medical Chairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

K Care Healthcare Equipment

Winco

Kwalu

GF Health Products

Hill-Rom Holdings

KI

WIELAND

Navailles

Global Furniture Group

Herman Miller

Axis Medical & Rehabilitation

Pride

IOA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3rv24

