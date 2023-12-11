Generation Z's Growing Influence in the Travel and Tourism Industry

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generation Z in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



History's biggest-ever transfer of wealth and power is underway as so-called boomers retire and die and younger generations take over. Gen Z-ers emphasize a work-life balance, diversity, inclusion, and personal growth. This report looks in detail at the key attributes of Gen Z and how it impacts businesses in the travel & tourism sector. It focuses on the key areas with which Gen Z interacts and influences the travel & tourism space, with a particular focus on travel intermediaries, lodging, and airlines. It also looks at the players providing products and services attuned to Gen Z's preferences.



This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of Generation Z and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of Gen Z. It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout.



Key Highlights

Gen Z has been called the most disruptive generation ever by Bank of America, and its influence is on the rise at a time of great uncertainty. Today's world faces simultaneous and severe geopolitical, economic, social, environmental, and demographic stresses and strains, and Gen Z will shape and disrupt every sector in this changing global economy, with the travel & tourism sector being no different.

Gen Z uses social media before, during, and after a trip, making it a key component throughout the travel journey. It is increasingly important that destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and travel companies harness this tool as a result. 'Instagrammable' travel trends now largely influence the perception of a destination and the inspiration of a tourist pre-trip. The photo-sharing-based app has rapidly developed from being simply a platform to share photos of a vacation to peers; now DMOs, tour operators, airlines, travel agents, and companies have embraced Instagram, acknowledging that it is a key factor within the booking process among Generation Z.

Gen Z is already characterized by having particular expectations and needs from the businesses they engage with. For example, the increased need for sustainability from Gen Z has forced companies to face up to their environmental impact, which many avoided doing before the buying power of this market segment became too big to ignore. Tourism is well-placed to capitalize on a new wave of demands from Gen Z, given its experiential and personable nature. That being said, sustained effort is still needed to fully engage with this highly nuanced cohort. A key underlying theme in the graphic below is that most of the leading players have incorporated online platforms. From 'communicating' to 'social media' to the more travel-specific shift of 'experiences' to 'personalization', the shift in these consumer preferences is driven by internet usage.

Report Scope

This thematic report provides an overview of the impact Generation Z has on the travel sector and seeks to understand some of the contributory factors.

Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to this generation's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Understand the current trends surrounding Generation Z within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are connecting with Generation Z to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the necessity of appealing to Generation Z by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

All across the travel and tourism supply chain, now have an opportunity to capitalize on Generation Z, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Players

Demographic Briefing

Generational profiles - what is Gen Z?

The current state of the world's population

The current state of Gen Z

Geographical Analysis

Case studies

Trends

Business Impact

Gen Z's impact on the travel & tourism sector

Travel & tourism challenges being faced as a result of Gen Z

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Air France

Airbnb

Bidroom

Booking Holdings

Contiki

Despegar

EasyJet

eDreams ODIGEO

Etihad

Expedia Group

Flight Centre Travel Group

G Adventures

GetYourGuide

Google

Hays Travel

Hilton

Hostelworld

IndiGo

Intrepid Travel

Jet2

MakeMyTrip

Marriott

Norse Atlantic Airways

Norwegian Cruise Line

On The Beach Group

OYO Rooms

Qantas

REI Adventures

Ryanair

Sawday's Canopy & Stars

Secret Escapes

Seera

TikTok

Treebo

Trip.com Group

TripAdvisor

TUI

Tuniu

W Hotels

Wego

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqifen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.