Determination of interest rate trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2024.

The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in EUR which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000954241-7 9.06%

Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.

